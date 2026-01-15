White House Tells Walz to 'Resign in Disgrace' After Anti-ICE Meltdown

The White House on Wednesday called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to “resign in disgrace” after he used a livestreamed address to encourage Minnesotans to continue recording Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, suggesting the footage of officers “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process" which could be compiled into a database as “evidence for future prosecution.”

“Tampon is currently attempting to do a live, highly produced statewide address to condemn the enforcement of our immigration laws in Minnesota … but it’s not going so well,” an X post from the White House’s Rapid Response account read. “You’re a loser, @GovTimWalz — and you always will be. Just resign in disgrace, you buffoon.”

Tampon is currently attempting to do a live, highly produced statewide address to condemn the enforcement of our immigration laws in Minnesota... but it's not going so well 🤣



You're a loser, @GovTimWalz — and you always will be.



Just resign in disgrace, you buffoon. pic.twitter.com/pYhKNyZ8ra — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 15, 2026

Walz's broadcast was also plagued by technical errors, prompting people to brand his address as a “total disaster," including conservative political activist David Freeman, who said, “Gov. Tim Walz’s high-stakes live speech about the ICE surge in Minnesota? Brutal tech FAIL, audio glitched out with TWO VOICES overlapping, making it impossible to hear a word!”

“News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities,” Walz said in his speech.

He alleged that ICE agents were “going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live,” conducting traffic stops “indiscriminately” to demand immigration paperwork, and “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process.”

🚨 WALZ GOES FULL INSANE IN TELEVISED ADDRESS!



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz just claimed on live TV:



“ICE officers are going door to door now and ordering you to turn in neighbors of color.”



Pure fearmongering and race-baiting from the guy who let fraud and chaos run wild in MN. pic.twitter.com/pssQMt1tZf — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2026

“Carry your phone with you at all times,” Walz told Minnesotans. “If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record.”



“Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans.”

This rhetoric comes amid a more than 1,100 percent surge in assaults on ICE agents nationwide, and yet no Democrat has acknowledged the role they've played in ramping up dangerous rhetoric against federal officers.

