VIP
Arizona License Plate Reader Bill
What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case
Are American Forces Headed Into Mexico?
Minneapolis Rioters Turn Street Into a War Zone While Stealing Weapons From Federal...
US Military Intervention in Iran Could Be Imminent
DHS Releases New Details in Minneapolis ICE Ambush. Here's What We Know.
Senator Cruz Highlights Fatal Failures in Biden’s Afghan Parolee Program
Jacob Frey Just Said He Never Incited Violence Against ICE. Here Are Times...
VIP
Voters Rejected the ‘Values’ Minneapolis Democrats Hold Dear
Trump Just Gave Minnesota an Ultimatum
St. Paul Teachers Union Orders Members to ‘Pick a Side’ and Walk Out...
Oh, Wittle Zohran Got So Mad Did He
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents an...
Tipsheet

White House Tells Walz to 'Resign in Disgrace' After Anti-ICE Meltdown

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 15, 2026 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The White House on Wednesday called on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to “resign in disgrace” after he used a livestreamed address to encourage Minnesotans to continue recording Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, suggesting the footage of officers “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process" which could be compiled into a database as “evidence for future prosecution.”

Advertisement

“Tampon is currently attempting to do a live, highly produced statewide address to condemn the enforcement of our immigration laws in Minnesota … but it’s not going so well,” an X post from the White House’s Rapid Response account read. “You’re a loser,  @GovTimWalz — and you always will be. Just resign in disgrace, you buffoon.” 

Walz's broadcast was also plagued by technical errors, prompting people to brand his address as a “total disaster," including conservative political activist David Freeman, who said, “Gov. Tim Walz’s high-stakes live speech about the ICE surge in Minnesota? Brutal tech FAIL, audio glitched out with TWO VOICES overlapping, making it impossible to hear a word!”

“News reports simply don’t do justice to the level of chaos and disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down upon our communities,” Walz said in his speech.

He alleged that ICE agents were “going door to door, ordering people to point out where their neighbors of color live,” conducting traffic stops “indiscriminately” to demand immigration paperwork, and “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process.” 

Recommended

What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

ICE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

“Carry your phone with you at all times,” Walz told Minnesotans. “If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record.”

“Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans.” 

This rhetoric comes amid a more than 1,100 percent surge in assaults on ICE agents nationwide, and yet no Democrat has acknowledged the role they've played in ramping up dangerous rhetoric against federal officers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
Appeals Court Just Handed the Trump Administration Major Victory in Mahmoud Khalil's Case Jeff Charles
The Woke Billionaires and Democrat-Loving Corporations Are on Their Own Kurt Schlichter
Cea Weaver Identifies the 'Huge Problem' Obstructing Her Communist Housing Agenda, and Guess What It Is Amy Curtis
Oh, Wittle Zohran Got So Mad Did He Kevin McCullough
Minneapolis Descends Into Chaos As Rioters Loot ICE Vehicles, Steal Sensitive Documents and Rifles Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Investigators Discovered About the Louisville Plane Crash Will Absolutely Shock You Jeff Charles
Advertisement