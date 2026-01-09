Inside the Massachusetts Prison Where Women Live in Fear of 'Transgender' Inmates

Democrats love to say they're the "party of women," but when women ask for help to fight against transgender activism and the deranged men who are invading our safe spaces, our sports, and erasing us from the lexicon, Democrats always side with the "trans-identifying" men. It's why sex offender Richard Cox was allowed to creep on women and girls in locker rooms around Arlington, VA, for so long before he was finally arrested and charged, and why a man who was caught performing a lewd act in the women's locker room at a California Planet Fitness used his "trans" identity as an excuse for his disgusting behavior.

Advertisement

Incarcerated women also suffer under the Democrats' love of the trans community. We've told you about women in Minnesota's prisons, who wrote letters reporting on the abuse and harassment they've experienced at the hands of "trans women" who are incarcerated with them. Inmate Jennifer Baldwin wrote of the policy, "The transgender policy states that biological males or transgender women are allowed to come here to Shakopee as long as they are safe and us women here are safe. How can they make that determination that us women will be safe prior to the biological male or transgender woman arriving here in Shakopee? One of the men allowed to come here exposed himself to several of the female inmates, while another one has threatened multiple women here.'"

In Illinois, a violent man who strangled his own mother before sexually assaulting her corpse told officials he felt "unsafe" in men's prison (gee, we wonder why). Illinois moved him to the women's facility, on the mother-baby unit. The ACLU and other "civil liberties" organizations believe this is a "right."

We guess women in prisons don't have rights, then, because the same thing is happening in Massachusetts.

🚨 BREAKING: Female inmates at Massachusetts women's only prison, MCI-Framingham speak out.



"Many of us in here are afraid to speak out due to the repercussions from the transgender population"



FYI: Biological woman are being harassed, raped, and treated like second rate… pic.twitter.com/OXLyaxAHTy — Mike Urban (@agenturban) January 8, 2026

"Many of us here are afraid to speak out due to the repercussions from the transgender population," the letter said. "Most of the male inmates housed at MCI-Framingham still have intact male genitalia, two out of the ten have had surgery."

The woman mentioned by Mike Urban was assaulted and put into solitary, according to Forest Romm.

The woman @agenturban mentions—the inmate who was assaulted in November then put in solitary—asked for my help alerting @realDonaldTrump to what the MCI-Framingham admin has been putting her through.

Do you guys think we could break the internet and get her message to him?… pic.twitter.com/pS5CwnPsEW — Forest Romm (@Forest_Romm) January 9, 2026

Urban said the women at Framingham call it "a haven for sexual predators who pretend to be transgender."

Female inmates there — whom I have interviewed extensively as part of my research on the impact of gender ideology in custodial settings — describe the facility as “a haven for sexual predators who pretend to be transgender.” - @Forest_Romm pic.twitter.com/JD9YvyYtMe — Mike Urban (@agenturban) January 8, 2026

Urban says he has a lot of information from the women in this prison.

"What is happening here, I can tell you...is disgusting," Urban said, before reading some of the above letter.

The letter names one inmate as having allegedly "assaulted a doctor and a correctional officer within the first year at MCI-Framingham," and that, despite claiming to be trans, this inmate "isn't receiving cross sex hormones, taking the shot, and has a full beard," and also "engages in frequent sexual activity with female inmates."

Advertisement

And here's more from Romm:

Advertisement

Romm names some of the other inmates, including Charles "Charlese" Horton, who was convicted of kidnapping and assaulting a child and arrested again in 2019 for repeatedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old at gunpoint; Robert "Michelle" Kosilek, who is serving a life sentence for almost decapitating his wife with a wire and leaving her body in the parking lot of a shopping mall; Wayne "Veronica" Raymond, who is also serving a life sentence for raping children despite being denied parole six times for not being "compatible with the welfare of society;" and Justin "Taylor" Shine, who assaulted a six-year-old girl.

Romm says female staff are not protected from abuse, either, because these men can request strip-searches from officers of the same "gender identity," and that no male prisoner has been removed from MCI-Framingham, regardless of his "disruptive or violent" behavior. She also reported that female inmates have been "dismissed, discredited, or punished" for speaking out. A woman who was raped by a male prisoner last November was placed in "restrictive housing" after she reported the assault, allowed to leave her cell only to shower once a day.

Women deserve protection, whether in or out of prison, from transgender activists, and the Trump administration should move to make sure this state-sponsored abuse stops. Because it's clear Democrats won't.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.