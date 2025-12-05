A Violent Murderer Said He Felt 'Unsafe' in Men's Prison. Guess What Illinois Did Next.

Democrats have made it a policy to put men in women's prisons, despite the safety and privacy concerns expressed by female inmates, their families, and their supporters. Last month, a group of the latter staged a demonstration outside a women's prison in Minnesota and they read letters from some of the inmates about the men housed in their prisons.

"The transgender policy states that biological males or transgender women are allowed to come here to Shakopee as long as they are safe and us women here are safe. How can they make that determination that us women will be safe prior to the biological male or transgender woman arriving here in Shakopee? One of the men allowed to come here exposed himself to several of the female inmates, while another one has threatened multiple women here," wrote one inmate.

Another called the policy "very disturbing."

But it keeps happening. This time, a man in Illinois named John Finnegan was moved to the mother-baby unit of a women's prison because he felt "unsafe" in the men's prison as a "trans-identifying" person.

Why was Finnegan in prison to begin with? He strangled his own mother and assaulted her corpse.

John Finnegan is currently housed in a facility with a mother-baby unit.https://t.co/N3QuCLNedh — REDUXX (@reduxx) December 3, 2025

Here's more from Reduxx:

A trans-identified male serving a 22-year sentence for the violent murder of his own mother was quietly transferred into a minimum-security Illinois women’s prison with a mother-baby unit. John Wesley Finnegan began calling himself “Hannah Dagny” in 2014, approximately five years into his prison term, and was transferred to Decatur Correctional Center within the past five years. Finnegan pleaded guilty but mentally ill to strangling his mother in 2008. After entering his plea to first-degree murder, the then 20-year-old Finnegan was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Mary Finnegan was found dead at her home on Friday, July 24, 2008. Her other son, David, found her body, which had been stripped naked and wrapped in bed sheets. The murder had occurred sometime the day before when John Finnegan entered his mother’s room, found her sleeping, and “swiftly killed her emotionlessly,” according to Peoria County State’s Attorney Kevin Lyons. Lyons told the court he was quoting from a statement Finnegan gave to law enforcement.

It is absolutely insane a violent man is now housed on a unit with women and babies.

"I killed my mother because she sexually abused me and I was so distraught about it that I then raped her corpse"



... pic.twitter.com/YGMYGMRnrm — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 3, 2025

It is also profoundly disturbing that the state of Illinois put Finnegan's safety ahead of those women and babies.

Horror story after horror story. — Serena (@Serena_Partrick) December 3, 2025

It never ends, and Democrats facilitate all of it.

When a man who killed his own mother and raped her corpse says he's frightened of other men, he's put in a women's jail.

If women say that man makes them feel unsafe, it's transphobia, even if you've given him access to their babies. https://t.co/458CfKVNF9 — WheeshtCraft (@Dis_Critic) December 4, 2025

The double standard is as breathtaking as it is maddening.

Why are a man’s feelings prioritized over those of the women he’s invading? https://t.co/WCMHfIGKSc — Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) December 5, 2025

Because he says he's a woman and he wins the game of intersectional victimhood identity politics today.

Meanwhile, Illinois politicians are proudly celebrating this, and we’re all supposed to pretend it’s normal.



If this doesn’t wake people up, what will? https://t.co/mi68FFXlvw pic.twitter.com/cKCwj6ZkTT — Jen (@IlliniJen) December 4, 2025

And if you don't, you're a bigot.

The position of mainstream LGBT activists, from ACLU to HRC to most elected Democrats, is that this person has a legal right to be housed in a women's prison.



How did such lunacy ever become so widely embraced?



And is it any wonder support for LGBT acceptance is plummeting? https://t.co/946SiCHAXi — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ (@brad_polumbo) December 3, 2025

All that damage is self-inflicted, and largely by the T part of the LGBTQAI activists.

