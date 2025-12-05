Oh, You Knew CNN Had to Run With This Development About the J6...
Lawmaker Under Fire for Representing Somalia Instead of Her Constituents
Supreme Court Just Agreed to Rule on This Controversial Immigration-Related Executive Orde...
This Is What Gavin Newsom Had to Say After Halle Berry Leveled Him
How This Prominent Health Foundation Became a Progressive Political Bankroller
The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math
Mamdani Vows to Make NYC a Haven for the Homeless
The Peace President: Trump Honored With FIFA's 2025 Peace Prize
Here's How U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer Worked to Silence American Conservatives
JD Vance Blasts 'Bullsh*t Narrative’ Blaming Trump Administration for Biden’s Economy
Katie Porter's Support Nosedives in California Gubernatorial Race Following Viral Outburst...
Obama Went Bragging About Obamacare This Week, There's Just One Problem
If We Care About Lawfare, Start With the DEI and Woke Requirements Being...
Boomers Wanted Grandkids. The Fed Helped Price Them Out of Existence.
Tipsheet

A Violent Murderer Said He Felt 'Unsafe' in Men's Prison. Guess What Illinois Did Next.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 1:45 PM
welcomia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Democrats have made it a policy to put men in women's prisons, despite the safety and privacy concerns expressed by female inmates, their families, and their supporters. Last month, a group of the latter staged a demonstration outside a women's prison in Minnesota and they read letters from some of the inmates about the men housed in their prisons. 

Advertisement

"The transgender policy states that biological males or transgender women are allowed to come here to Shakopee as long as they are safe and us women here are safe. How can they make that determination that us women will be safe prior to the biological male or transgender woman arriving here in Shakopee? One of the men allowed to come here exposed himself to several of the female inmates, while another one has threatened multiple women here," wrote one inmate. 

Another called the policy "very disturbing."

But it keeps happening. This time, a man in Illinois named John Finnegan was moved to the mother-baby unit of a women's prison because he felt "unsafe" in the men's prison as a "trans-identifying" person.

Why was Finnegan in prison to begin with? He strangled his own mother and assaulted her corpse.

Here's more from Reduxx:

A trans-identified male serving a 22-year sentence for the violent murder of his own mother was quietly transferred into a minimum-security Illinois women’s prison with a mother-baby unit. John Wesley Finnegan began calling himself “Hannah Dagny” in 2014, approximately five years into his prison term, and was transferred to Decatur Correctional Center within the past five years.

Finnegan pleaded guilty but mentally ill to strangling his mother in 2008. After entering his plea to first-degree murder, the then 20-year-old Finnegan was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Mary Finnegan was found dead at her home on Friday, July 24, 2008. Her other son, David, found her body, which had been stripped naked and wrapped in bed sheets. The murder had occurred sometime the day before when John Finnegan entered his mother’s room, found her sleeping, and “swiftly killed her emotionlessly,” according to Peoria County State’s Attorney Kevin Lyons. Lyons told the court he was quoting from a statement Finnegan gave to law enforcement.

Recommended

The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLINOIS TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

It is absolutely insane a violent man is now housed on a unit with women and babies.

It is also profoundly disturbing that the state of Illinois put Finnegan's safety ahead of those women and babies.

It never ends, and Democrats facilitate all of it.

The double standard is as breathtaking as it is maddening.

Because he says he's a woman and he wins the game of intersectional victimhood identity politics today.

And if you don't, you're a bigot.

Advertisement

All that damage is self-inflicted, and largely by the T part of the LGBTQAI activists.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math Amy Curtis
Supreme Court Just Agreed to Rule on This Controversial Immigration-Related Executive Order Jeff Charles
Here's How U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer Worked to Silence American Conservatives Amy Curtis
Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
This Is What Gavin Newsom Had to Say After Halle Berry Leveled Him Jeff Charles
Obama Went Bragging About Obamacare This Week, There's Just One Problem Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Media's Latest Defense of Minnesota's Somali Community Fails Basic Math Amy Curtis
Advertisement