Tipsheet

A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This Is Why.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 08, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A Tier III registered child sex offender visited two schools and two county-owned recreation and fitness centers in the Northern Virginia region late last year, according to WJLA.

The sex offender, Richard Kenneth Cox, 58, was charged for allegedly exposing himself to women and girls in a female locker room at Washington Liberty High School in September. 

A mother in Arlington, Virginia told the outlet that Cox “exposed his fully naked body in front of her and her 9-year-old daughter” after swimming lessons for children. 

"We walked into seeing a man changing in the girls locker room," the mother told the outlet. "Completely naked facing the doorway. My little girl saw it. She was ahead of me ready to get changed and dried off and that’s the first thing she walked into.”

Reportedly, witnesses said that Cox was allowed to use the women’s facilities because Arlington Public Schools allows individuals to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity instead of their biological sex. 

Apparently, Cox told pool staff that he identified as transgender. That’s how he accessed the women’s locker room.

In another incident, Cox visited the Oakmont Rec Center in November. There, Cox was permitted to use the women’s facilities because of his so-called “gender identity,” a Fairfax County spokesperson confirmed to the outlet. 

"Upon receiving complaints from rec center guests and further investigation, it was determined that the individual is a registered sex offender," a Fairfax County spokesperson told the outlet. "Staff contacted the Fairfax County Police Department and, in coordination with the Park Authority, issued the individual a no-trespass notice prohibiting them from entering all Park Authority Rec Centers and locker rooms."

Cox went into the women’s locker room at the Oakmont Rec Center another time in November. Staff confronted him and he was “aggressive,” they noted. 

Arlington police told WJLA that Cox is also facing charges for exposing himself in the women’s locker room at Wakefield High School in Arlington in October and in November. Additionally, he is being charged after visiting Arlington County’s Barcroft Sports and Fitness Center where he allegedly exposed his genitals in a women’s locker room in December.

Tags: TRANSGENDER

