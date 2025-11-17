'This Is Very Disturbing:' Female Inmates in MN Pen Letters Decrying State's Trans Prisoner Policy

Back in September, Townhall reported a story about the Minnesota prison system housing a violent transgender inmate in the women's prison. That man, Nathan Trevon Jones, had a history of domestic violence, and he assaulted a female inmate. In 2024, Kelsey Bolar from the Independent Women's Forum shared stories from women in our nation's prison system who were punished for speaking out against men being housed in their cells.

Now, protesters are reading letters from women jailed in Minnesota, protesting the state's policy of letting men into their jail cells.

WATCH: Letters from women in the Shakopee prison are read out loud during a protest against a Minnesota policy allowing men in the state's women's prison



"This message is directed at Gov. Tim Walz. After allowing men in our safe spaces where we are sent for rehabilitation, you… pic.twitter.com/IPM7hUBHtu — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) November 17, 2025

"This is from Jennifer Baldwin, who is an incarcerated woman here at MCF Shakopee. Jennifer writes, 'The transgender policy states that biological males or transgender women are allowed to come here to Shakopee as long as they are safe and us women here are safe. How can they make that determination that us women will be safe prior to the biological male or transgender woman arriving here in Shakopee? One of the men allowed to come here exposed himself to several of the female inmates, while another one has threatened multiple women here.'"

Another woman read a letter from an anonymous inmate at Shakopee, "'Two more men just got here. One is Nathan Jones...word is more are coming. This is very disturbing. Us women who earned single cells are being kicked out of our cells so the men who are coming can be put in them. We are all so frustrated and don't know what to do. Nathan Jones isn't trying to appear as a woman at all. He did tell someone he identifies just as a bisexual man. I don't know how true they are, but there are a lot of rumors about him speaking about selling his sperm. I don't know why they are making this a co-ed prison. There are no longer women's prisons in Minnesota."

In another anonymous letter, a woman wrote, "'I find it unfair that women inmates who earned a single room to reside in for good behavior are forced to give up their room to give to men."

Minnesota's Department of Corrections (DOC) has a policy that allows men and "trans women" to be housed in women's prisons based on their gender identity. It's supposed to do so only if there's no "heightened risk of physical or sexual harm." As we've seen from just the few letters and the assault on an inmate, clearly there is a heightened risk of physical and sexual harm.

Gov Walz, this is 100% on you.

You have retraumatized and revictimized women who should be safe in a woman's prison by sending fully intact biological male sex offenders into it.



Walz needs to go!



Common sense needs to win. https://t.co/Rl8AWn0kVM — Rep. Marion (O'Neill) Rarick (@MarionONeill1) November 17, 2025

As Governor, Tim Walz could work to correct that DOC policy and protect women in his state. He and the Democrats in the state legislature have no interest in doing so. Republican legislators, on the other hand, have introduced legislation to prohibit housing men in women's prisons. Activist groups say housing "trans women" in mens' prisons puts them at risk, while ignoring the risk putting men in women's prisons poses to women.

