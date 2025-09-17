CNN Host Dropped the Most Insane Line About the Charlie Kirk Assassination
MSNBC Reporter: No One on the Internet Is Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk...
CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect...
Explosive Clash: Dearborn Mayor Attacks Resident Over Terrorist Street Naming
What This Reporter Said About Charlie Kirk's Killer's Romance With Trans Partner Will...
Cartel Terror Meets U.S. Crackdown: $5 Million for El Ruso
Raffensperger Launches Bid for Georgia Governor
Trump Announces GOP to Host a Midterm Convention
Mike Pence Has a New Job
VIP
Newsom, Who Had Kirk As First Podcast Guest, Shares His Thoughts About TPUSA...
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details...
Trump Is Picking Great Nominees – Let’s Let Him Cook
Constitution Day: If Its Light Goes Out, Darkness and Oppression at Home and...
Tipsheet

Man In Federal Custody After Slamming Vehicle Into FBI Field Office Gate

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | September 17, 2025 11:45 AM
Andrew Stein/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File

A Pennsylvania man is in custody after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a gate at the FBI’s office in Pittsburgh.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Donald Henson, a veteran who is said to have suffered from mental health problems.

Advertisement

From ABC News:

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing.

"We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. "This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent."

There was "some vulgarity" scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding that there appeared to be a reference to suicide.

He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said.

Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

Henson allegedly took an American flag from his vehicle and draped it over the gate before running away on foot, according to The Washington Post.

Recommended

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Giordano said Henson is a former military member with a history of mental health issues and is considered dangerous, but investigators do not have reason to believe he was armed at the scene.

He said Henson came to the FBI Pittsburgh field office a few weeks ago to “make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense.” He said agents contacted Henson to let him know that no charge resulted from his complaint.

FBI Pittsburgh spokesman Bradford Arick said the vehicle was a white sedan and had writing on it. He said the writing was “derogatory” but not against a particular group, and said investigators are looking into it.

The authorities apprehended Henson later in the morning and he is being held at the FBI field office for questioning.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI MENTAL HEALTH MILITARY PENNSYLVANIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Explosive Clash: Dearborn Mayor Attacks Resident Over Terrorist Street Naming Jeff Charles
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details About Him Are Disturbing. Guy Benson
CNN Host Dropped the Most Insane Line About the Charlie Kirk Assassination Matt Vespa
MSNBC Reporter: No One on the Internet Is Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter Just Ate It Over Her Initial Reporting About the Charlie Kirk Assassination Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Was an Absolute Disaster Yesterday After Liberal Narrative on Charlie Kirk Suspect Imploded Matt Vespa
Advertisement