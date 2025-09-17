Man In Federal Custody After Slamming Vehicle Into FBI Field Office Gate

A Pennsylvania man is in custody after he allegedly drove his vehicle into a gate at the FBI’s office in Pittsburgh.

The man was identified as 34-year-old Donald Henson, a veteran who is said to have suffered from mental health problems.

Advertisement

From ABC News:

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing. "We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI," Giordano said. "This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully no one was hurt, but we are going to exhaust every ability we have under the federal law to find, apprehend and prosecute this subject to the fullest extent." There was "some vulgarity" scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding that there appeared to be a reference to suicide. He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said. Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

The public is asked to please call 911, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or make a report online at https://t.co/AoP0WgKFiX. pic.twitter.com/OnO7gyhlel — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) September 17, 2025

Henson allegedly took an American flag from his vehicle and draped it over the gate before running away on foot, according to The Washington Post.

Giordano said Henson is a former military member with a history of mental health issues and is considered dangerous, but investigators do not have reason to believe he was armed at the scene. He said Henson came to the FBI Pittsburgh field office a few weeks ago to “make a complaint that didn’t make a whole lot of sense.” He said agents contacted Henson to let him know that no charge resulted from his complaint. FBI Pittsburgh spokesman Bradford Arick said the vehicle was a white sedan and had writing on it. He said the writing was “derogatory” but not against a particular group, and said investigators are looking into it.

A Pennsylvania man drove a car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, a ramming that the FBI described as intentional, saying the man was being sought as a suspect.



Read more: https://t.co/DV0j2W3v25 pic.twitter.com/85k65crGQ4 — ABC News (@ABC) September 17, 2025

The authorities apprehended Henson later in the morning and he is being held at the FBI field office for questioning.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!