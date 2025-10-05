Armed Woman Arrested Who Rammed Feds in Chicago

New video shows a woman ramming a vehicle carrying federal agents in Chicago on Saturday. That woman, Marimar Martinez, was carrying a weapon and was shot. She has been arrested.

Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, a driver of a separate vehicle involved in the ramming, was apprehended by law enforcement.

On Saturday morning, Border Patrol law enforcement officers were ambushed near near the intersection of 39th Place and S. Kedzie Avenue by domestic terrorists that rammed federal agents with their vehicles. The officers exited their trapped vehicle, when a suspect tried to run them over, shot the woman. The woman drive to the hospital and was later arrested after being discharged. She's in FBI custody.

Martinez was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents.

Kim Katie USA posted a video of the apparent encounter on X:

BREAKING: This is the video where Marimar Martinez, aka La Maggie, rammed a white DHS vehicle who had their emergency lights on. Another DHS black SUV then attempts to ram Marimar's SUV from behind. One DHS agent is on the passenger side firing shots. Democrats are insane. pic.twitter.com/PaQglaPjZS — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) October 5, 2025

The scene became increasingly violent as more people gathered and began throwing smoke, gas, rocks, and bottles at DHS law enforcement.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has deployed special operations teams to Chicago.

Another domestic terrorist was arrested for assaulting CBP at the scene.

As our ICE law enforcement was responding to the shooting, a domestic terrorist followed them and rammed their vehicle in an attempt to run them off the road. This individual has also been arrested and is in HSI custody.

An ICE vehicle popped a tire and was subsequently mobbed by domestic terrorists, forcing law enforcement to abandon the vehicle for their own safety. The vehicle was significantly damaged.

Several CBP law enforcement officers were sent to the hospital with various injuries.

🚨UPDATE🚨



Border Patrol officers were attacked by domestic terrorists who used vehicles to ram federal agents.



Marimar Martinez, one of the drivers, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents.



She was wounded by defensive fire from… pic.twitter.com/wdf6s5Esne — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) October 5, 2025

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin called on people to stop attacking law enforcement officers.

“These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must END. Secretary Noem has taken action to deploy additional resources to restore law and order. We will not allow domestic terrorists to attack our law enforcement. If you law a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

McLaughlin said that Martinez has been named in a Border Patrol bulletin for doxxing agents and threatening them.

The armed woman was named in a @CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online ‘Hey to all my gang let’s fuck those mother fuckers up, don’t let them take anyone.’

No law enforcement officers were seriously injured in this attack.

Meanwhile, Illinois J.B. Pritzker called the ambush "propaganda" in a CNN interview.

Jake Tapper asks J.B Pritzker about yesterday's incident in Chicago after a woman who was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and blocked in agents with her vehicle was shot by DHS.



He responds by calling the whole thing "propaganda." pic.twitter.com/CxFGLJYYpc — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) October 5, 2025

"They are the ones that are making it a war zone," Pritzker said. "They need to get out of Chicago if they're not going to focus on the worst of the worst, which is what the president said they were going to do," Pritzker said on CNN.

My message to Kristi Noem is clear: Get out of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/lu55uqRqDu — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 5, 2025

Noem slammed Pritzker in a Fox News interview.

"Sanctuary politicians like @JBPritzker have not only turned over their states to violent illegal aliens, they are also actively working against law enforcement in support of lawless anarchists. DHS under President Trump is deploying a whole-of-government approach to restore law and order in America’s cities."

Sanctuary politicians like @JBPritzker have not only turned over their states to violent illegal aliens, they are also actively working against law enforcement in support of lawless anarchists.



DHS under President Trump is deploying a whole-of-government approach to restore law… pic.twitter.com/z3U6U5n5IE — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) October 5, 2025

Townhall's Guy Benson described Pritzker's interview as "breathtaking."

His message to criminal illegal immigrants is clear: Stay in Chicago. And continue to attack the federal agents (“jack-booted thugs” as he’s called them) carrying out their sworn duty. It’s actually breathtaking. https://t.co/xTVx91f5tl — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 5, 2025

