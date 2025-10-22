SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Guess Which Republican Wants His Senate Seat Back
Watch Donald Trump Jr. Destroy the ‘No Kings’ Narrative in Less Than 60...
Professor Calls on White Progressives to Emulate Violent Abolitionist John Brown
The Democratic Party's War on ICE Agents Continues With Launch of Web Tracker
Abigail Spanberger Is 'Deeply Unhappy' She's Being Asked to Condemn Democratic Political V...
Bittersweet: Hershey Resorts Employee Files Suit Over Spa's Trans-Inclusive Policies
Wall Street Journal Weeps for Murderers Trump Sent to Supermax
So Much for Free Speech: Met Police Ban UKIP 'Mass Deportations' Rally Over...
If She Lied to the Military…
VIP
Glock Changing Design, but They Never Should Have Needed To
Hunter Biden Defends His Pardon, Says It Wouldn't Have Happened Under 'Normal Circumstance...
Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade
Car Slams Into White House Barricade
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrant Facing Prison After Ramming His Car Into Law Enforcement Vehicles

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 22, 2025 1:00 PM
Released by the U.S. Department of Justice

An illegal immigrant is facing charges after trying to assault federal law enforcement officers with his vehicle in Los Angeles.

Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest on Tuesday. Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, was arrested for slamming his vehicle into law enforcement vehicles while trying to avoid capture. 

Advertisement

Federal agents were surveilling Parias in South Los Angeles before the incident occurred, according to a press release.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on Tuesday morning, federal agents set up surveillance on a block in the Historic South-Central area of South Los Angeles. Parias was the subject of an administrative immigration arrest warrant and had avoided capture before. Agents saw Parias leave a home and enter a gray Toyota Camry and drive eastbound down a street.

Law enforcement then drove and positioned a vehicle to prevent Parias from driving further east. Parias apparently recognized that vehicle as law enforcement then quickly reversed the Camry. As the Camry reversed, two other law enforcement vehicles approached it and prevented its further travel. The three law enforcement vehicles boxed in the Camry, leaving it with no reasonable means of escape.

Once the Camry was boxed in, federal agents approached it and gave Parias orders to exit the car and submit to arrest. Parias ignored those commands and drove the Camry both forward and back, hitting two of the law enforcement vehicles.

Given Parias’s continued refusal to comply with agents’ orders, an agent attempted to break the Camry’s driver’s side window. Parias still refused to submit to arrest, and then drove the Camry more aggressively, forwards towards one law enforcement vehicle. Parias’s aggressive driving escalated to the point that large plumes of smoke formed around the Camry, apparently caused by the spinning of the car’s tires.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Advertisement

One of the agents opened fire, wounding Parias. Another deputy marshal was also wounded after a ricochet bullet hit him. Neither individual sustained life-threatening injuries.

In a statement posted on X, Essayli noted that “vehicles are deadly weapons” and that “anyone who uses them against federal agents risks arrest, imprisonment, and life-threatening injuries.”

Parias could face up to eight years in prison.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Guess Which Republican Wants His Senate Seat Back Jeff Charles
Watch Donald Trump Jr. Destroy the ‘No Kings’ Narrative in Less Than 60 Seconds Jeff Charles
Former Clinton Operative George Stephanopoulos Tried to Bait Walmart's CEO on Trump. It Ended Poorly. Matt Vespa
If She Lied to the Military… Kevin McCullough
Sen. Jeff Merkley Melts Down on Senate Floor in Overnight Trump Tirade Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the 'No Kings' Protests Matt Vespa
Advertisement