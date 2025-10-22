Illegal Immigrant Facing Prison After Ramming His Car Into Law Enforcement Vehicles

An illegal immigrant is facing charges after trying to assault federal law enforcement officers with his vehicle in Los Angeles.

Acting United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced the arrest on Tuesday. Carlitos Ricardo Parias, 44, was arrested for slamming his vehicle into law enforcement vehicles while trying to avoid capture.

Federal agents were surveilling Parias in South Los Angeles before the incident occurred, according to a press release.

According to an affidavit filed with the complaint, on Tuesday morning, federal agents set up surveillance on a block in the Historic South-Central area of South Los Angeles. Parias was the subject of an administrative immigration arrest warrant and had avoided capture before. Agents saw Parias leave a home and enter a gray Toyota Camry and drive eastbound down a street. Law enforcement then drove and positioned a vehicle to prevent Parias from driving further east. Parias apparently recognized that vehicle as law enforcement then quickly reversed the Camry. As the Camry reversed, two other law enforcement vehicles approached it and prevented its further travel. The three law enforcement vehicles boxed in the Camry, leaving it with no reasonable means of escape. Once the Camry was boxed in, federal agents approached it and gave Parias orders to exit the car and submit to arrest. Parias ignored those commands and drove the Camry both forward and back, hitting two of the law enforcement vehicles. Given Parias’s continued refusal to comply with agents’ orders, an agent attempted to break the Camry’s driver’s side window. Parias still refused to submit to arrest, and then drove the Camry more aggressively, forwards towards one law enforcement vehicle. Parias’s aggressive driving escalated to the point that large plumes of smoke formed around the Camry, apparently caused by the spinning of the car’s tires.

One of the agents opened fire, wounding Parias. Another deputy marshal was also wounded after a ricochet bullet hit him. Neither individual sustained life-threatening injuries.

The illegal alien who attacked ICE agents with his vehicle today (and who was shot by agents defending themselves) has been identified as anti-ICE doxxer/TikTok'er RichardLA, or Carlitos Ricardo Parias. Parias' TikTok links to a public Amazon wishlist where he asks followers for… pic.twitter.com/63LXmQ0U3A — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 22, 2025

In a statement posted on X, Essayli noted that “vehicles are deadly weapons” and that “anyone who uses them against federal agents risks arrest, imprisonment, and life-threatening injuries.”

Carlitos Ricardo Parias, a 44-year-old illegal alien from Mexico living in South Los Angeles, is now charged in a criminal complaint with assault on a federal officer. He is expected to make his initial appearance tomorrow at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown L.A. and would… pic.twitter.com/rF6Cxum0MY — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 22, 2025

Parias could face up to eight years in prison.

