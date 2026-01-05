The AZ Supreme Court Just Got Evacuated. Here's Why.
Inside the Indictment Against Nicolás Maduro and His Wife
VIP
Will Tim Walz Face Any Accountability?
Nicolás Maduro and His Wife Just Entered Their Plea
This Is What Democrats Are Saying About Trump's Venezuela Operation
VIP
The Racist Audacity of the Privileged Left
Gavin Newsom's MediCal Stopped Covering Weight-Loss Drugs, and People Are Angry
Elon Musk's Starlink Is Now Free for Venezuelans Through February 3
Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They...
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton
Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro
Venezuela's Acting President Eager to Cooperate With US After Condemning Capture of Maduro
VIP
Venezuelans and Pro-Maduro Protesters Clash in NYC
Kamala Harris Called Trump’s Venezuelan Operation 'Unlawful and Unwise.' Marco Rubio Has S...
Tipsheet

Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 05, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Amy had this earlier today: ICE agents in the Minneapolis area were denied lodging at the Hilton hotel. The Department of Homeland Security described it as a “coordinated campaign,” and screenshots of the canceled reservations accompanied their tweet:

Advertisement

When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. 

This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws? 

Curtis added: 

In the email, the employee wrote, "After further investigation online, we have found immigration work connected with your name, and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton." 

Another screenshot shared another message that read, "This email is in regards to the reservation you made with the Hampton Inn Lakeville property. We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation. Please pass this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property." 

The hotel chain now responded, racing to do damage control, but is it too late? Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted their statement: 

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone. 

Shut it down, Hilton. That’s the only way to save yourselves. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Trump Brutally Owns Nicolás Maduro and the Libs Kurt Schlichter
Margaret Brennan Clearly Doesn't Like Senator Tom Cotton Amy Curtis
You Won't Believe What This Guy Was Caught Doing in a Women's Restroom Jeff Charles
Trump’s UN Ambassador Eviscerates Globalists Over Their Defense of Maduro Dmitri Bolt
Sen. Mark Kelly Is About to Have Deep Regrets Over Urging Troops to Disobey Orders Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hilton Hotels Is About to Have a Very Bad Week After What They Just Pulled in Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement