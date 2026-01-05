Hilton Hotels Racing to Do Damage Control Over Flap With ICE Agent Reservations

Amy had this earlier today: ICE agents in the Minneapolis area were denied lodging at the Hilton hotel. The Department of Homeland Security described it as a “coordinated campaign,” and screenshots of the canceled reservations accompanied their tweet:

When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations. This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?

Curtis added:

In the email, the employee wrote, "After further investigation online, we have found immigration work connected with your name, and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation. You should see a proper cancellation email in your inbox shortly from Hilton."

Another screenshot shared another message that read, "This email is in regards to the reservation you made with the Hampton Inn Lakeville property. We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation. Please pass this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property."

The hotel chain now responded, racing to do damage control, but is it too late? Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted their statement:

BREAKING: Hilton statement to @FoxNews:



"Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm… https://t.co/e9UHjL4L1m — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 5, 2026

Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone.

Shut it down, Hilton. That’s the only way to save yourselves.

BREAKING: This particular hotel, the Hampton Inn Lakeville outside Minneapolis was bought for $15 million last summer, according to news reports.



The LLC that was used to purchase the hotel is owned by four Indian partners—Parmjit Singh, Amanpreet Hundal, Karandeep Nagra, and… https://t.co/yZm0ymVs1h pic.twitter.com/2iU1l9mSdo — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 5, 2026

