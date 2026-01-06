VIP
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Hilton Nixing ICE Agent Reservations Is Now Facing the Consequences

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 06, 2026 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Amy had this story first, but a Hilton hotel in Minneapolis was intentionally canceling reservations made by members of the Department of Homeland Security. ICE agents are on the ground in the city, along with other federal agents, as they both engage in the deportation agenda set forth by the Trump administration, but also investigate the rampant fraud that appears to be systemic throughout the city via daycare centers.

Hilton raced to do damage control, but it took hours. 

We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies. They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination."

Earlier today, Curtis noted that the Hampton Inn by Hilton at Lakeview was still engaging in its anti-ICE shenanigans. It was all captured by Nick Sortor: 

Sotor asks the front desk clerk if the hotel has rooms available. 

The clerk asks Sotor, "What agency is that for?" 

"They'd be Department of Homeland Security," Sotor replies. 

"We're not accepting people from immigration, ICE agents, DHS, onto our property," the clerk says. "It's just per management, our ownership." 

"Okay. I thought that changed today," Sotor says. 

"I just talked to my...the owner of the building and he didn't say there has been any changes...that's just policy," the clerk says. 

"So even with the thing they said earlier, where they mentioned that the statement that they put out...that they accept everybody," Sotor says. 

"I haven't been informed," the clerk says, and he offers to call his manager. 

The clerk goes into the back room. 

"Nobody's answering my calls right now, due to the time," the clerk says when he returns. 

Well, Hilton Hotels promised to remove this location from their orbit, and they did. Was it fast enough? You can argue among yourselves, but they’ve been erased:

