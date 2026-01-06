Despite the Statements, That Minnesota Hilton Is Still Banning DHS and ICE Agents

Yesterday, a Hilton Hotel franchisee in Minnesota found itself getting the Bud Light treatment from the government and conservatives after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared emails that the hotel canceled reservations because management objected to the agents' immigration enforcement actions in and around Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Later in the day, Hilton addressed the controversy, issuing a statement to Fox News that said, "Hilton hotels serve as welcoming places for all. This hotel is independently owned and operated, and the actions referenced are not reflective of Hilton values. We are investigating this matter with this individual hotel, and can confirm that Hilton works with governments, law enforcement, and community leaders around the world to ensure our properties are open and inviting to everyone."

Everpeak Hospitality, the company that owns this Hilton franchise, also issued a statement that said, "Everpeak Hospitality has moved swiftly to address this matter as it was inconsistent with our policy of being a welcoming place for all. We are in touch with the impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. We do not discriminate against individuals or agencies and apologize to those impacted. We are committed to welcoming all guests and operating in accordance with brand standards, applicable laws, and our role as a professional hospitality provider."

As our Matt Vespa pointed out, that particular location, the Hampton Inn Lakeville near Minneapolis, was bought last year for $15 million and the LLC is owned by four Indian partners — Parmjit Singh, Amanpreet Hundal, Karandeep Nagra, and Mohinderjeet Kaur.

Now Nick Sortor went to the location and showed that, despite the statement from Hilton, the hotel isn't changing its policy.

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents@HiltonHotels has decided they want the FULL BUDLIGHT treatment at this point.



Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in… pic.twitter.com/3g97P7okpz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

Sotor wrote:

Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in their statement yesterday which said they were “in touch” with DHS to accommodate impacted agents, and “do not discriminate against any individuals or agencies.” NONE of that was true. There was NO attempt to reach DHS agents to make it right, per Asst. DHS Sec. @TriciaOhio Even the FRONT DESK manager said he had spoken with the owner shortly before I walked in around 10:50pm, and confirmed the ANTI-DHS POLICY REMAINED IN EFFECT. REVOKE THEIR LICENSE, HILTON, OR IT’S GOING TO COST YOU DEARLY. YOU’VE BEEN WARNED. This is an INCREDIBLY dumb battle to choose!

Sotor asks the front desk clerk if the hotel has rooms available.

The clerk asks Sotor, "What agency is that for?"

"They'd be Department of Homeland Security," Sotor replies.

Advertisement

"We're not accepting people from immigration, ICE agents, DHS, onto our property," the clerk says. "It's just per management, our ownership."

"Okay. I thought that changed today," Sotor says.

"I just talked to my...the owner of the building and he didn't say there has been any changes...that's just policy," the clerk says.

"So even with the thing they said earlier, where they mentioned that the statement that they put out...that they accept everybody," Sotor says.

"I haven't been informed," the clerk says, and he offers to call his manager.

The clerk goes into the back room.

"Nobody's answering my calls right now, due to the time," the clerk says when he returns.

Sotor reminds him of the statement released by Everpeak Hospitality.

"I thought we were good to go," Sotor says.

"Sorry about that," the clerk replies.

The promise of boycotting Hilton continues.

"Looks like I’ll never be using @HiltonHotels again when I travel. Which has typically been my go to," wrote Dustin Grage

Looks like I’ll never be using @HiltonHotels again when I travel. Which has typically been my go to.



This is gross. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 6, 2026

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at DHS, called out the hotel, too.

Advertisement

"Worth noting this occurred many hours after Everpeak Hospitality and @HiltonHotels issued statements insisting this issue was resolved," she wrote.

Worth noting this occurred many hours after Everpeak Hospitality and @HiltonHotels issued statements insisting this issue was resolved. https://t.co/P67y5RH27Q — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) January 6, 2026

And it looks like Everpeak has pulled their contact info from the web, at least for now.

Of course, their contact information page is gone. pic.twitter.com/JnuWZaAHXV — Sean Curran 🇺🇸 (@SeandeLanza) January 6, 2026

This writer verified that the contact info is no longer available, and the website for Everpeak only contains the aforementioned statement about the Minnesota location.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.