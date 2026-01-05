Globalize the Intifada: Zohran Mamdani Cuts NYPD Out of Mayoral Briefings Put in Place After 9/11

Since September 11, 2001, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has been included in one-on-one briefings with New York's mayor as a response to the Islamic terror attack in the city.

Until January 1, 2026, that is.

Zohran Mamdani has demoted the NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch, who will now report through a deputy mayor and no longer be included in the briefings that lasted almost a quarter of a century.

NYC: Zohran Mamdani just downgraded the NYPD commissioner, ending direct mayoral briefings that existed since 9/11.

"After 9/11, New York’s mayors kept the NYPD commissioner in a direct, daily intelligence loop. That model is now ending. Mamdani has removed the Commissioner Jessica Tisch direct line to his office, relegating police leadership to the same access level as garbage collection. The shift weakens situational awareness at the top & reflects a belief that Islamic terror threats no longer require mayoral focus," the post reads.

Here's more from JFeed.com:

Newly inaugurated Mayor Zohran Mamdani has implemented a significant overhaul of the New York Police Department's (NYPD) reporting structure, requiring Commissioner Jessica Tisch to report through a deputy mayor instead of directly to him. The change, effective as of January 1, 2026, effectively demotes Tisch and ends the post-9/11 tradition of daily one-on-one intelligence briefings between the mayor and the police commissioner. Critics argue that this shift could compromise situational awareness on security threats in New York City, a prime target for terrorism since the September 11 attacks. Under the new framework, the NYPD falls under the oversight of the deputy mayor for operations, alongside municipal services such as sanitation and garbage collection, leading some to criticize it as treating policing like everyday city maintenance.

Before the New Year's holiday, there were at least three major FBI arrests of individuals planning terror attacks around the country, including two in the name of the Islamic State — one in Texas and one in North Carolina.

Critics on social media called the move "terrifying."

🚨TERRIFYING: Zohran Mamdani has ended direct mayoral daily intelligence briefings to the NYPD commissioner, raising serious security concerns for NYC, the world's top txrrorist target.

Jessica Tisch had been demoted and is in the same chain of command as garbage collection.

"Zohran Mamdani has ended direct mayoral daily intelligence briefings to the NYPD commissioner, raising serious security concerns for NYC, the world's top terrorist target. Jessica Tisch had been demoted and is in the same chain of command as garbage collection," the post read.

Mamdani has made it very clear that he believes Islamophobia is a bigger problem than Islamic terrorism. Meanwhile, Orthodox Jews are being attacked on New York subways, and the Park East Synagogue was targeted by pro-Palestine mobs.

New York is going to learn what "globalize the intifada" looks like, and Mamdani seems like he's fine with that.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani, an avowed Democratic Socialist, will be the next mayor of New York City.

