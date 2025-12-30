CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's...
Pseudo-Recessions
VIP
Boys Shared Naked AI Images of a Female Student. The School Punished Her...
A Judge, a Technicality, and the Fight Over What We Feed Our Kids
VIP
Judicial Lessons From the Hannah Dugan Verdict
Wisconsin Gov. Evers Laments Healthcare Costs While Suing to Protect ‘Gender-Affirming’ Ca...
The Heckler Awards, Part 4 – The Continued Celebration of the Bottom of...
Did a Politico Writer Just Incite Violence Against Journalists Investigating Minnesota's F...
Wisconsin Democrats Continue Their Party's War on Women
Peace Through Strength: US Military Surpasses Recruitment Goals Under Trump-Era Policies
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud...
VIP
Mamdani to Be Inaugurated in Subway Station Built by Entrepreneurs and the Free...
Jessica Tarlov Shocked a 'Kid' Was Able to Expose $100 Million in Fraud...
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel...
Tipsheet

FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's Eve

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 30, 2025 2:44 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

FBI agents arrested a 21-year-old Texas man on a federal charge of attempting to provide material to ISIS as part of a terrorist attack that was planned ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

Michael Garza Jr. of Midlothian, Texas, is accused of providing bomb-making materials, cryptocurrency, and detailed instructions to an undercover FBI agent, according to a Justice Department press release.

Prosecutors stated that the arrest resulted from a two-month undercover investigation and is part of a broader effort to prevent ISIS-inspired terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

A criminal complaint unsealed in the Northern District of Texas notes that the investigation began in mid-October when an undercover New York City Police Department employee flagged a social media account tied to Garza. He was allegedly following ISIS propaganda channels and engaging with extremist content.

An undercover agent initiated contact with Garza, who allegedly expressed support for ISIS and indicated he wished to help the group financially.

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM TEXAS

Over the next several weeks, Garza allegedly sent multiple small cryptocurrency payments to the undercover agent. He believed the funds would be used to purchase weapons and support ISIS’s operations in other countries.

Prosecutors also claim Garza shared graphic videos depicting suicide bombings and bomb-making instructions. 

The suspect met with an undercover agent he believed was an “ISIS brother” on December 22. During the meeting, he gave the agent “bomb-making materials.” He proceeded to teach the agent how to mix the components and recommended adding nails to increase the shrapnel. 

On December 22, Garza met in person with an individual he believed was an “ISIS brother,” who was in fact an undercover FBI agent, and handed over what officials describe as “bomb‑making materials.” The complaint states that Garza explained how to mix the components, discussed adding nails to increase shrapnel, and offered to send an instructional video showing how to assemble the device; agents arrested him shortly after he left the meeting and later searched his residence.

Advertisement

The authorities did not indicate whether Garza had chosen a specific venue to carry out the attack. But given the timing, they suspect he wanted to help with a plot to target people on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. 

Garza made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on December 23 and will appear for a probable cause hearing to determine whether he will remain in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prisons.

This comes after the FBI announced the arrests of multiple individuals who were allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve. Members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were planning planning a bombing attack targeting ICE and the FBI.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Judge's Ruling Gives Trump a Victory and Exposes Another Democrat Lie Amy Curtis
Here's What's Truly Shameful About the Somali Fraud Scandal Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Blasts California’s Wealth Tax As Cover-Up for the States $70B Fraud Problem Dmitri Bolt
Scott Jennings Goes Off on CNN Panelist Over Her Israel-Gaza Remarks, Comparing Israel to Putin Dmitri Bolt
Byron Donalds Just Might Become Florida's Next Governor – Unless This Happens Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CBS News Investigated Somali Daycare Centers After a YouTuber's Video Went Viral. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
Advertisement