FBI Says It Thwarted a Planned ISIS-Style Terror Plot Ahead of New Year's Eve

FBI agents arrested a 21-year-old Texas man on a federal charge of attempting to provide material to ISIS as part of a terrorist attack that was planned ahead of New Year’s Eve.

Michael Garza Jr. of Midlothian, Texas, is accused of providing bomb-making materials, cryptocurrency, and detailed instructions to an undercover FBI agent, according to a Justice Department press release.

Prosecutors stated that the arrest resulted from a two-month undercover investigation and is part of a broader effort to prevent ISIS-inspired terrorist attacks on U.S. soil.

A criminal complaint unsealed in the Northern District of Texas notes that the investigation began in mid-October when an undercover New York City Police Department employee flagged a social media account tied to Garza. He was allegedly following ISIS propaganda channels and engaging with extremist content.

An undercover agent initiated contact with Garza, who allegedly expressed support for ISIS and indicated he wished to help the group financially.

Over the next several weeks, Garza allegedly sent multiple small cryptocurrency payments to the undercover agent. He believed the funds would be used to purchase weapons and support ISIS’s operations in other countries.

Prosecutors also claim Garza shared graphic videos depicting suicide bombings and bomb-making instructions.

The suspect met with an undercover agent he believed was an “ISIS brother” on December 22. During the meeting, he gave the agent “bomb-making materials.” He proceeded to teach the agent how to mix the components and recommended adding nails to increase the shrapnel.

On December 22, Garza met in person with an individual he believed was an “ISIS brother,” who was in fact an undercover FBI agent, and handed over what officials describe as “bomb‑making materials.” The complaint states that Garza explained how to mix the components, discussed adding nails to increase shrapnel, and offered to send an instructional video showing how to assemble the device; agents arrested him shortly after he left the meeting and later searched his residence.

The authorities did not indicate whether Garza had chosen a specific venue to carry out the attack. But given the timing, they suspect he wanted to help with a plot to target people on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day.

Garza made his initial appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge on December 23 and will appear for a probable cause hearing to determine whether he will remain in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prisons.

This comes after the FBI announced the arrests of multiple individuals who were allegedly plotting a terrorist attack on New Year’s Eve. Members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF) were planning planning a bombing attack targeting ICE and the FBI.

