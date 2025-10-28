Zohran Mamdani's Tangled Web of Islamophobia Lies Just Got Messier

After being busted for lying about his "hijab-wearing" aunt on the New York subway, socialist Zohran Mamdani is telling the public he actually meant to share a sob story about his "distant cousin" who was the real victim of 9/11 because people looked at her funny on public transit.

That aunt never wore the hijab and was living in Tanzania during the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 New Yorkers.

Conveniently, this cousin passed away a few years ago, so no journalist can ask her questions.

A Google search and a search of Legacy.com yielded no obituary for anyone by that name, in case you were wondering. That may be because Mamdani's camp refused to give the press her full name.

Zohran Mamdani shed crocodile tears last week, mad that his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, called him out for ties to Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an unindicted co-conspirator of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Six people died in that terror attack. Wahhaj also believes gays should be put to death and calls them the "disease of society."

He lamented the rise of "Islamophobia" and vowed to protect New York Muslims from the scourge of people not wanting radical Islamists to ruin Western Civilization.

No one is surprised that Mamdani lied and is now backpedaling on his original statement.

He lied. He wasn't speaking metaphorically. He lied.

It sure seems to be.

If he lies about this, what else is he lying about? New York voters deserve to know, as he's poised to be their next mayor.

