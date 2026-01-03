Somali Embassy in Serbia Loses It as Fraud Reporting Hits Home

The corruption in Somalia runs deep. As Townhall reported the other day, Somalia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, is also a "healthcare administrator" in Ohio. On top of that, Abdisalam Ali, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, also owns a home health company in Ohio.

To make matters worse, Ali's business partner, Abdul Surey, also has ties to a Somali money transfer business that finances Islamic terrorism.

But the American Left is going to bat for the Somalis and attacking the independent journalists who are breaking the Somali fraud story wide open. Washington's Attorney General Nick Brown has called on people to report journalists to the state's hate crimes hotline, as did Seattle's newly installed Mayor Katie Wilson, who called the journalism a "surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers." In Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called the fraud investigations "right-wing propaganda" and vowed to pursue prosecutions.

That's how you know you're over the target, and it's time to keep dropping metaphorical bombs.

It's not just American Leftists who have their knickers in a twist over this. LibsofTikTok has been hammering the issue, and her work on exposing fraudsters has gotten the attention of the Somalian Embassy in Serbia.

"The Somali Embassy in Serbia just DM'ed me telling me to 'stop laying about Somali,'" LibsofTikTok wrote on X.

The Somali Embassy in Serbia just dmed me telling me to “stop laying about Somalia”



They must have learned how to spell in the quality learing center pic.twitter.com/dkGbKzC8oI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

"They must have learned how to spell in the quality learing center," she added.

"I have not laughed this hard in a long time," she wrote in a follow-up post. "I triggered the Somali Embassy so bad."

I triggered the Somali Embassy so bad https://t.co/c5ECpOBQFl pic.twitter.com/YdFUB7QBhm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

She also called out the Somalian diplomat to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullah.

"Mohamed Abdullahi @mometov is the Somalian diplomat to Serbia and allegedly possibly may also be an alumni of the Quality Learing Center. He left me on read," she wrote.

He left me on read 😭 https://t.co/c5ECpOBQFl pic.twitter.com/JHLkFrBjBJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 2, 2026

Everyone was amused by this attempt to silence LibsofTikTok.

"I have not laughed this much at an X post in a long time haha. Reality is funnier than parody at this point," wrote Matt Van Swol.

Reality is funnier than parody at this point.



So so funny haha — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 2, 2026

"They’re an endless supply of comedic material," said Paul Szypula.

They’re an endless supply of comedic material. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 2, 2026

"Spelling things correctly is white supremacy," said another.

Spelling things correctly is white supremacy. — jigawatt (@jigawatt97) January 2, 2026

"Still no acknowledgment from anyone in the Somali community that they’ll do better, let alone anyone taking responsibility. Instead, the Somali embassy is out haranguing people on Twitter," wrote Hans Mahncke.

Still no acknowledgment from anyone in the Somali community that they’ll do better, let alone anyone taking responsibility. Instead, the Somali embassy is out haranguing people on Twitter. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) January 2, 2026

And it turns out that the majority of Somalis are functionally illiterate in their own language, which didn't have a written component until about 50 years ago.

You really should be nicer to Somalis. After all a majority of them are illiterate in their own language. And that’s because they’ve had a written language for over barely over 50 years. So come on let’s be nicer about the spelling mistakes. They’re still learing https://t.co/aJSNOTmguA pic.twitter.com/sRojxbnXa8 — Tate McJae Raegan (@Fillynillyswily) January 2, 2026

Before 1972, Somali was primarily an oral language, with Arabic used for religious or trade purposes, and indigenous scripts like Osmanya and Borama existed but weren't official until the Supreme Revolutionary Council (SRC) adopted the Latin alphabet for Somali in 1972.

Despite that, roughly 60 percent of Somalis are illiterate, with men having a better literacy rate than women.

But as we’ve learned, they’re very good at figuring out how to game the American taxpayer, and the Democrats are more than happy to help them.

