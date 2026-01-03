Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold
You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term...
Convicted Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan Resigns (and Plays the Victim)
After Ousting Maduro, President Trump Gives Colombia's President Gustavo Petro a Warning
Attorney General Pam Bondi Released the Maduro Indictment. Here's What It Says.
VIP
The Maduro Raid Has Keith Olbermann Crying Again
Trump Watched Venezuelan Operation in Real Time
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening
VIP
Choose Your Hard: The Decisions That Shape Your Life This Year
We're Running Venezuela Now
A Successful Year for Law Enforcement
Is Venezuela’s Socialism at an End?
The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here
Lawmakers Applaud Capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Tipsheet

Somali Embassy in Serbia Loses It as Fraud Reporting Hits Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 03, 2026 3:30 PM
Nick Shirley/Twitter

The corruption in Somalia runs deep. As Townhall reported the other day, Somalia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, is also a "healthcare administrator" in Ohio. On top of that, Abdisalam Ali, Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, also owns a home health company in Ohio.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, Ali's business partner, Abdul Surey, also has ties to a Somali money transfer business that finances Islamic terrorism.

But the American Left is going to bat for the Somalis and attacking the independent journalists who are breaking the Somali fraud story wide open. Washington's Attorney General Nick Brown has called on people to report journalists to the state's hate crimes hotline, as did Seattle's newly installed Mayor Katie Wilson, who called the journalism a "surveillance campaign promoted by extremist influencers." In Minnesota, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called the fraud investigations "right-wing propaganda" and vowed to pursue prosecutions.

That's how you know you're over the target, and it's time to keep dropping metaphorical bombs.

It's not just American Leftists who have their knickers in a twist over this. LibsofTikTok has been hammering the issue, and her work on exposing fraudsters has gotten the attention of the Somalian Embassy in Serbia.

"The Somali Embassy in Serbia just DM'ed me telling me to 'stop laying about Somali,'" LibsofTikTok wrote on X.

Recommended

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

FOREIGN POLICY HEALTHCARE ISLAMIC TERRORISM

"They must have learned how to spell in the quality learing center," she added.

"I have not laughed this hard in a long time," she wrote in a follow-up post. "I triggered the Somali Embassy so bad."

She also called out the Somalian diplomat to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullah.

"Mohamed Abdullahi @mometov is the Somalian diplomat to Serbia and allegedly possibly may also be an alumni of the Quality Learing Center. He left me on read," she wrote.

Everyone was amused by this attempt to silence LibsofTikTok.

"I have not laughed this much at an X post in a long time haha. Reality is funnier than parody at this point," wrote Matt Van Swol.

Advertisement

"They’re an endless supply of comedic material," said Paul Szypula.

"Spelling things correctly is white supremacy," said another.

"Still no acknowledgment from anyone in the Somali community that they’ll do better, let alone anyone taking responsibility. Instead, the Somali embassy is out haranguing people on Twitter," wrote Hans Mahncke.

And it turns out that the majority of Somalis are functionally illiterate in their own language, which didn't have a written component until about 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Before 1972, Somali was primarily an oral language, with Arabic used for religious or trade purposes, and indigenous scripts like Osmanya and Borama existed but weren't official until the Supreme Revolutionary Council (SRC) adopted the Latin alphabet for Somali in 1972.

Despite that, roughly 60 percent of Somalis are illiterate, with men having a better literacy rate than women.

But as we’ve learned, they’re very good at figuring out how to game the American taxpayer, and the Democrats are more than happy to help them.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Scott Jennings' Reaction to Trump's Invasion of Venezuela Has Been Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Trump Got Interviewed Just After the Maduro Raid and It Was Eye-Opening Joseph Chalfant
You Know Libs Are Going to Melt Down After Trump Dropped This Term Justifying the Venezuelan Invasion Matt Vespa
We're Running Venezuela Now Joseph Chalfant
After Ousting Maduro, President Trump Gives Colombia's President Gustavo Petro a Warning Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Nicolas Maduro Memes Are Already Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement