Good Riddance: This Radical Leftist Democrat Just Announced She's Leaving X

If you don't know Kat Abughazaleh, she's a Democratic Congressional candidate from Illinois and a radical Leftist. Over the last six months, she's made quite a name for herself by being part of the anti-Trump Left.

In June, she and Bakari Sellers were on CNN, where they not only tried to rename illegal immigrants "undocumented citizens" but also claimed neither of them supported illegal immigration or giving illegals taxpayer-funded benefits. Scott Jennings shut that down as only he could.

She popped back up again in September, when she was knocked to the ground while trying to interfere with an ICE operation in Broadview, Illinois. She played the victim card then, claiming ICE violated her constitutional rights.

"This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights," Abughazaleh wrote on X. The First Amendment protects the right to peaceably assemble. It does not cover riots, mobs, or blocking roadways. And, of course, Abughazaleh was the one breaking laws, specifically 18 U.S. Code § 111, which prohibits forcibly resisting or obstructing federal officers. Violations can lead to eight years behind bars.

In October, she was indicted for her role in obstructing ICE. Charges against her included conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer and assaulting or impeding an officer as they engaged in their duties. Abughazaleh played the victim again, telling Politico, "This case is yet another attempt by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish those who dare to speak up" and calling the charges "unjust." She also called the indictment "a gross attempt to silence dissent."

What happened to "no one is above the law," Kat?

On Halloween, Abughazaleh sat down for an interview with Tara Palmeri and ended up rage-quitting after Palmeri asked about the indictment.

"We're going to be pleading not guilty, evidence will come out in court, and I plan on winning," Abughazaleh said.

"The indictment alleges that you and others surrounded a federal officers vehicle, banged on its hood and windows and etched pig on the side. Did you etch the word pig on the side of an officer's car?" Palmeri asked.

"Thank you so much for having me," Abughazaleh said before leaving the interview.

It was clear that Abughazaleh can't handle tough questions, and she can't stand the heat from being on X, either, and she's announced she's leaving "effective immediately."

Effective immediately, I'm leaving Twitter.



And I'm calling on other candidates to stop enriching Elon Musk — directly or indirectly. He needs us. We don't need him. pic.twitter.com/4YcXwuQNnB — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) December 22, 2025

She also posted an image of the former Twitter bluebird logo upside down, with an X through it and a long screed about Elon Musk.

"All of the former benefits of Twitter have been traded for a non-functional UI, armies of bots, and algorithms that reward extremism, all while serving as a panopticon for surveillance of vulnerable populations and outspoken critics by this administration and its allies," another image read. "I have refused to buy a checkmark (though I have been given one against my will) or advertise my congressional campaign on this Twitter because i don't want to actively give money to Elon Musk. But the truth is that using this site at all still enriches him. I do not want to be a part of it. And frankly, you shouldn't, either. For years, many of us — governments, journalists, and the public — have considered Twitter a necessity for communication, the standard for social media. That is no longer the reality, and it's time we act like it."

This is all a long way of saying Abughazaleh, like all Leftists, is mad her side doesn't have a stranglehold on this one social media platform. As this writer reported on Twitchy last year, the political ideology split of X is now almost even, and a better reflection of America's political divide. But Democrats like Kat hate the thought that they're not the overwhelming majority everywhere, so they have to destroy anything (and anyone) who doesn't uphold that narrative.

Of course, Musk is on track to become the world's first trillionaire, and he won't miss her $50 a month. Nor does Kat have the influence to get people to leave X in droves.

And she'd do well to remember that X isn't an airport; there's no need to announce your departure.

