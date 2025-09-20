ICE Takes Down Illinois Congressional Candidate After Attempt to Obstruct Arrest

Illinois congressional candidate and far-left activist Kat Abughazaleh found herself on the ground this week after interfering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers during a lawful operation outside a federal processing center in Broadview, Illinois. The incident, captured on video and posted by Abughazaleh herself, shows the former Media Matters employee physically inserting herself in front of an ICE vehicle attempting to leave the facility. She is seen refusing to move before officers remove her by force.

Abughazaleh, who is vying for the Democratic nomination in Illinois’ deep-blue 9th congressional district, attempted to cast the encounter as a violation of her rights. But online observers were quick to reject her narrative, pointing out that her actions appeared to violate federal law—specifically, 18 U.S. Code § 111, which prohibits forcibly resisting or obstructing federal officers. Violations can carry prison sentences of up to eight years.

Critics didn’t mince words. “Make a legal example out of this criminal,” one user wrote, tagging the Justice Department. Others emphasized that public stunts like this one erode the rule of law and send a dangerous message about law enforcement interference being tolerated when politically convenient.

The Broadview ICE facility has become a popular backdrop for political theater among left-wing candidates in recent months. Earlier this year, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) was charged with assaulting an officer at a similar protest in New Jersey. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was briefly detained during the same incident, though his charges were later dropped. McIver is still facing trial.

Abughazaleh, a self-proclaimed progressive in the mold of the Squad, leads the crowded Democratic primary field in cash-on-hand, with around $666,000. Her campaign seems to be betting on viral confrontation over substantive policy, as she tries to win a safe seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL).

Despite the theatrics, many Americans are growing weary of activist-politicians who blur the line between protest and obstruction. As ICE continues to carry out its mandate under federal law, the question now is whether authorities will enforce the law evenly—or allow political affiliation to serve as a shield from accountability.