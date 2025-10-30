This Progressive Candidate Thought She Would Stop an ICE Vehicle – Now She's in Deep Trouble

The Justice Department has indicted a far-leftist Democratic House candidate in Illinois over her role in a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that took place in September.

Kat Abughazaleh, a former Media Matters video “journalist,” is facing several charges, including conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer and assaulting or impeding an officer as they engaged in their duties, according to Politico. The incident occurred at an ICE detention center in Broadview.

Video footage shows Abughazaleh refusing to move out of the way as an ICE vehicle attempted to leave the facility. She could face up to eight years in prison if she is convicted.

Abughazaleh posted a video on social media claiming she is being persecuted for "exercising our First Amendment rights" and called the indictment a "gross attempt to silence dissent."

I have been charged in a federal indictment sought by the Department of Justice.



This political prosecution is an attack on all of our First Amendment rights. I’m not backing down, and we’re going to win. pic.twitter.com/szOSZa1h3z — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) October 29, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: MASSIVE FAFO just occurred as Illinois Democrat Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh has been FEDERALLY INDICTED for attacking and blocking a federal vehicle outside Broadview ICE



At one riot, she was PUMMELED to the ground by an agent who was done with her BS.… pic.twitter.com/E8qKNCc4r0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2025

Democrats have spoken out against the development, accusing the Justice Department of trying to use Abughazaleh’s indictment to send a political message. Other leftist politicians have faced prosecution for their involvement in anti-ICE protests. Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) found herself in a similar situation back in June when she allegedly tried to physically stop an ICE agent from carrying out his duties.

