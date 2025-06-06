Trade Talks With China Are Moving Forward
Dems Dropped a New Term for Illegal Aliens...and This CNN Commentator Wasn't Having Any of It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 06, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings has been elite at slapping down liberals on the notoriously anti-Trump network. The liberal consternation and fury over the reforms to our social programs, namely work requirements for Medicaid, have provided Democrats with the foundations of a counterpoint against Trump’s reconciliation package on the Hill. They still don’t have the leaders or communicators to sell it—and the reason is simple: it’s still a crap talking point.

It began with Illinois Democratic congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh pushing for health care benefits for illegals. It’s always been a problem, but after Joe Biden allowed the nation to be invaded by millions of these people, Americans want them out and are incapable of collecting benefits. Host Abby Phillip tried to spin it, asking Jennings who pays for these bills, which Scott plainly said American taxpayers—and it’s wrong. Sellers also had an interesting new phrase for illegals—“undocumented citizens.” 

The hilarious part is that Both Kat and Bakari Sellers tried to claim they don’t support illegal immigration or illegals getting American taxpayer-funded benefits when they do. Sellers, especially with his loquacious round-about logic train that Jennings quickly cut through like a blowtorch through butter. The pair couldn’t deny that they support Medicaid benefits for illegals, which, once exposed, will be another losing 80/20 issue for Democrats. 

Jennings knew he had won the game; his expression was priceless. It also showed that Democrats don’t know what words mean anymore. 

Last, isn’t it ironic that the Democratic Party is pushing for slavery again? That’s what this is, among other things: they want a pool of illegal alien slave labor, mostly to increase their representation in Congress, which is why Trump is pushing citizenship requirements in the census. But the Left will also use the ‘these are the people who pick for our peaches’ talking point, which Sellers mentions in this segment. There are plenty of business conservatives who want this, too. 

If you’re an illegal alien and able-bodied but don’t want to get off grandma’s couch, you’re going to lose benefits. It’s as simple as that. 

