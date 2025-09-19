Illinois Democrat Kat Abughazaleh Claims First Amendment Violation After She Tries To Block ICE Vehicle

Former journalist Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in Illinois' 9th Congressional District, took part in an anti-ICE protest this morning outside the detention facility in Broadview.

According to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, Abughazaleh -- who an unidentified woman at the time -- was sitting on the ground blocking the exit before attempting to block an officer's vehicle.

Now: A woman protesting rushes in front of a federal officer’s vehicle leaving the Broadview facility—Agents quickly jump in and forcibly remove her. Earlier she was sitting on the ground blocking the exit. pic.twitter.com/Y9DgbBg9xf — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 19, 2025

She was later identified as Abughazaleh.

Democrat congressional candidate @KatAbughazaleh attempted to physically block an ICE agent's car from conducting a lawful operation, causing her to be tossed to the ground.



Impeding a federal ICE operation is a crime.pic.twitter.com/k9PEthUtBv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2025

It is illegal to impede a federal operation. 18 U.S.C. § 111 Prohibits “forcibly assault[ing], resist[ing], oppos[ing], imped[ing], intimidat[ing], or interfer[ing]” with any person protected by § 1114 while performing official duties.

ICE officers fall under 18 U.S.C. § 1114.

Now, Abughazaleh is accusing ICE of violating her First Amendment rights.

This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/EneI3BAkPF — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 19, 2025

In a reply, Abughazaleh continued, "What ICE just did to me was a violent abuse of power — and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities. I’ve been fighting the right as a journalist and now I’m running for Congress to do the same in DC."

This sheds light on many of the issues surrounding journalists and journalism in America.

She also used this as an opportunity to fundraise by including a link to her campaign website before accusing "Right-wingers" of wanting her arrested.

Right-wingers are calling for my arrest. You know why? Because they know I’m the only candidate in my race who will actually stand up to ICE and Trump.



And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/zsjdbBB8jw — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 19, 2025

In an interview with CBS News Chicago, Abughazaleh admitted to obstructing ICE:

Kat Abughazaleh admits she illegally obstructed ICE at their facility multiple times on Friday.



Arrest her immediately and prosecute her for her numerous federal crimes.



Make a legal example out of this maniac. pic.twitter.com/MpiOKvbxjX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 19, 2025

As one X user noted, "There is no First Amendment right to actually interfere with law enforcement."

