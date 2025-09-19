The Supreme Court Might Determine Lisa Cook's Fate
Tipsheet

Illinois Democrat Kat Abughazaleh Claims First Amendment Violation After She Tries To Block ICE Vehicle

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 19, 2025 3:30 PM
Kat Abughazaleh For Congress IL-09

Former journalist Kat Abughazaleh, who is running for Congress in Illinois' 9th Congressional District, took part in an anti-ICE protest this morning outside the detention facility in Broadview.

According to NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, Abughazaleh -- who an unidentified woman at the time -- was sitting on the ground blocking the exit before attempting to block an officer's vehicle.

She was later identified as Abughazaleh.

It is illegal to impede a federal operation. 18 U.S.C. § 111 Prohibits “forcibly assault[ing], resist[ing], oppos[ing], imped[ing], intimidat[ing], or interfer[ing]” with any person protected by § 1114 while performing official duties.

ICE officers fall under 18 U.S.C. § 1114.

Now, Abughazaleh is accusing ICE of violating her First Amendment rights.

In a reply, Abughazaleh continued, "What ICE just did to me was a violent abuse of power — and it’s still nothing compared to what they’re doing to immigrant communities. I’ve been fighting the right as a journalist and now I’m running for Congress to do the same in DC."

This sheds light on many of the issues surrounding journalists and journalism in America.

She also used this as an opportunity to fundraise by including a link to her campaign website before accusing "Right-wingers" of wanting her arrested.

In an interview with CBS News Chicago, Abughazaleh admitted to obstructing ICE:

As one X user noted, "There is no First Amendment right to actually interfere with law enforcement."

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

