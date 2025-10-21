The Thing That Never Happens With Voter Registration Happened Again

Democrats have sworn up and down for years that we didn't need legislation like the SAVE Act to clean up our voter rolls. "It's already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote," they argued.

They also insisted illegal immigrants weren't voting in elections.

But that thing that never happens happened again.

Illegal aliens have exploited outdated systems to defraud Americans & taint our elections.



All Americans should support President Trump and Secretary Noem’s efforts to ensure that only Americans vote in American elections. DHS has revamped the Systematic Alien Verification for… pic.twitter.com/DhWtLQObsH — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 21, 2025

DHS wrote, "All Americans should support President Trump and Secretary Noem’s efforts to ensure that only Americans vote in American elections. DHS has revamped the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to ensure government officials can swiftly verify statuses, stopping entitlements and voter fraud."

Here's more from Fox News:

A Texas election review has identified thousands of illegal immigrants on the state's voter rolls, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson said Monday. Nelson said a cross-check of state voter records found that more than 2,700 possible illegal immigrants were registered on the voter rolls, leading to an eligibility review across the 254 counties. The data came from a full comparison of Texas’s 18 million registered voters against federal citizenship records in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ SAVE database, according to the secretary of state's office. "Only eligible United States citizens may participate in our elections," Nelson said. "The Trump Administration’s decision to give states free and direct access to this data set for the first time has been a game changer, and we appreciate the partnership with the federal government to verify the citizenship of those on our voter rolls and maintain accurate voter lists."

Earlier this month, we learned the illegal immigrant who was hired as the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools was also illegally registered to vote in Maryland and was receiving ballots at a known address. Two weeks ago, Townhall reported that WI AG Josh Kaul was appealing a ruling that would remove illegals from the state's voter rolls.

As always, the Left's arguments following such revelations always follow the same pattern:

That thing isn't happening. Okay, it's happening, but it's not that frequent. It's happening, it's a good thing, and you're a bigot for noticing and complaining.

here is your gold star for finding out that .015% of texas’ registered voters are supposedly illegal ⭐️



(in major red state under a republican governor) https://t.co/PmlsOlSHOK — ⭐️🌛✨ (@kaaalllnnn) October 21, 2025

This is Step Two.

But as one X user noted, any illegal voting undermines democracy.

More than 2,700 illegal aliens registered to vote out of 18 million registrants in Texas. Some will argue this is a small percentage and not a big deal but it is. Every vote is sacred and we cannot allow people who don’t belong in our country to take away our voices. https://t.co/rz0dFLyhJy — Ackchyually (@Ackchyually2000) October 21, 2025

The so-called "defenders of democracy" should want this. They do not.

What Democrats swear doesn’t happen, happened:



Texas finds thousands of illegal immigrants registered to vote on state voter rolls



“ cross-check of state voter records found that more than 2,700 possible illegal immigrants were registered on the voter rolls, leading to an… pic.twitter.com/8Y8pEeOUVw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 21, 2025

Every single time.

