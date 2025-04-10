Hillary Clinton Sure Comes Off As a Fool for Fearmongering on SAVE Act

Earlier on Thursday, as Jeff covered, the House passed the SAVE Act, which makes clear that only citizens can vote in our elections. The bill passed 220-208, with all Republicans supporting the voter integrity effort, along with four Democrats. Most of those four Democrats, Reps. Ed Case of Hawaii, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden of Maine, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, are running in competitive districts.

Despite the common sense nature of such a bill, not only did most House Democrats vote against it, but their party's nominee for 2016 totally melted down in posts over X. Hillary Clinton posted a warning about the bill on Wednesday afternoon, and then on Thursday afternoon put out a quoted reposted with an "update," with even more fearmongering about the bill.

Update: The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don't match their birth certificates.



Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it. https://t.co/cYTismZC4U — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 10, 2025

The original post included a link to a far-left group known as Indivisible, and claimed "this is not a drill" as she urged married women who changed their name to call their representatives over a supposed need to protect their right to vote.

Clinton's new post from Wednesday urged women to call their senators this time, as she once more lumped all married women who changed their name into the same category. "The House just passed the Republican voter suppression measure that threatens voting access for millions of Americans, including 69 million women whose married names don't match their birth certificates," she claimed, urging these women to "Make sure your senators know you expect them to stand against it."

Although Clinton restricted replies, she was swiftly called out for such a bogus take, and on a very popular bill to do with a crucial issue. Wednesday's post has been viewed over 1 million times, and includes 5,000 quoted reposts.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who sponsored the SAVE Act for this Congress and the previous one, not only put out a quoted repost of Clinton, he also reposted a clip of his appearance on "The Will Cain Show."

The congressman addressed the concerns raised by Clinton directly, explaining, "when you get married, you have to go change that documentation anyway," pointing out how newly married women have to get new IDs reflecting their name change. "And regardless, we've got mechanisms in the bill that allow states to be able to create processes for anyone who comes forward and says, 'I need to vote.' Right? Well, okay, are you already registered? Great, you're good to go! If you're going through a new registration process, and you're married, well just present your new information and now you're rergistering and it's fine! If you got any issue, then we allow the states to come up with mechanism for doing that, and demonstrating" a process for that.

Roy also highlighted what people cannot do, "which is come in with a made up name" and expect to be trusted enough to be able to vote, a concept that the congressman called "pretty simple."

4 Democrats Voted for the SAVE Act.



Just show an ID. Why would you not want to verify citizenship? https://t.co/lhAXAHISy0 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) April 10, 2025

Hillary said we need more fact-checkers in 2016.



So we had one on The @WillCain Show:



The Congressman who wrote the bill she just lied about.@ChipRoyTX had receipts and made sure Twitter would not fall for this Misinformation!



Catch @RepChipRoy on FOX at 4 PM ET https://t.co/obrzcvzZkT pic.twitter.com/d4nnlnAqPF — The Will Cain Show (@WillCainShow_) April 10, 2025

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), who is the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill, also called out Clinton in a quoted repost, which Roy shared as well.

"If that were true—and it’s definitely not—the same women would be unemployable as they’d be unable to complete an I-9, which requires proof of citizenship," Lee said about Clinton's claims. "Her argument proves too much, is refuted by the plain text of the bill, and cannot withstand review."

The senator had also similarly called Clinton out for her original post, as Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted as well, as he called her out for "lying," though it's not exactly a surprise. "Democrats are terrified of the SAVE Act because it will secure American elections from illegal voting," he offered, highlighting the real point of the bill. "So they are making things up."

Hillary Clinton argues that the SAVE Act “threatens voting access” for “69 million women whose married names don’t match their birth certificates”



If that were true—and it’s definitely not—the same women would be unemployable as they’d be unable to complete an I-9, which… https://t.co/UzC6XgismP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 10, 2025

Hillary is lying (surprise).



Democrats are terrified of the SAVE Act because it will secure American elections from illegal voting.



So they are making things up. https://t.co/cD7tKsYFzN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 9, 2025

It's no wonder that Democrats feel the need to lie and fearmonger about such a popular bill. They're on the wrong side of yet another 80-20 issue. Polls show that over 80 percent support voter ID and requiring voters to prove citizenship before registering to vote, as Roy has highlighted in hearings to do with his bill, while also speaking to the effects of how noncitizens have voted in our elections, to the tunes of millions in 2008 per one study, potentially tipping the results of the U.S. Senate race in Minnesota and President Barack Obama's win in North Carolina.

The write-up for a Gallup poll from last October mentioned how requiring photo ID to vote has the support of 84 percent of Americans, while 83 percent support providing proof of citizenship when registering to vote for the first time.

Last Tuesday, Susan Crawford, a Democrat-backed candidate in Wisconsin for the state Supreme Court race beat Brad Schimel, who was backed by Republicans. However, voters in this key swing state also overwhelmingly approved of a ballot initiative requiring voter ID, and by a much larger margin than Crawford beat Schimel, with voter ID winning by a margin of 62.8-37.3 percent. Only the particularly liberal cities of Madison and Milwaukee voted against it.

Even those not reposting Clinton also addressed her claims. Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) posted a meme from "The Simpsons" mocking Clinton's concern, focusing on how "The SAVE Act does not prevent married women from voting."

