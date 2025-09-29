Is Ariana Grande Serious With This Question to Trump Supporters?
Des Moines School Superintendent Busted by ICE Is Also Illegally Registered to Vote in Maryland

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 29, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

On Friday, Townhall reported that ICE officials arrested Ian Andre Roberts, an illegal immigrant from Guyana. Roberts, entered the country in 1999 on a student visa. In 2024, under the Biden Administration, an immigration judge issued a final order of removal.

Instead of leaving the country, Roberts -- who also had existing weapons possession charges from 2020 -- remained. 

When he was arrested, Roberts was also in possession of "a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a fixed blade hunting knife." 

Roberts was made head of Iowa's largest school district effective September 1, 2023.

There's more to the story, too. Sources familiar with the law firm representing the Des Moines district believe Roberts "is in serious trouble."

According to that report, Robert's own immigration attorneys admit he lied on his I-9 about his citizenship, he was in possession of a Maryland state ID "available to certain visa holders," his Social Security card was issued out of New York, and its validity is being questioned.

According to the Associated Press, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revoked Roberts' license, saying in a letter to Roberts, "you no longer possess legal presence in the United States." The Des Moines school board placed Roberts on paid administrative leave and chair Jackie Norris said, "New information and confirmed facts will continue to inform our decisions as we develop a path forward. Two things can be true at the same time — Dr. Roberts was an effective and well-respected leader and there are serious questions related to his citizenship and ability to legally perform his duties as superintendent."

Now, it turns out Roberts was also illegally registered to vote in Maryland.

Democrats have spent countless hours telling us we didn't need legislation like the SAVE Act because it was already against the law for illegal immigrants to vote in our elections. They also tell us they are the so-called "defenders of democracy" as they do everything in their power to undermine election laws and give their party an unfair advantage at the polls.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) wrote on X, "Don’t believe Schumer. Illegals are voting. Pass the SAVE Act and clean our voter rolls."

Maryland's House Freedom Caucus Chair Matt Morgan added, "It turns out he is also registered to vote in Maryland. So much for having no illegal immigrants on the voter rolls."

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

CRIME EDUCATION ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARYLAND

