House Passes Major Bill to Prevent Non-Citizens From Voting in Federal Elections

The House on Thursday passed the “Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act” (SAVE Act), which aims to make federal elections more secure.

The bill would require states to gain documentary proof of citizenship before they can register to vote in federal elections.

Advertisement

🚨 #BREAKING: The SAVE Act has officially PASSED the House, requiring proof of citizenship to vote



LFG! 🔥



208 Democrats voted AGAINST this measure though. That tells you everything you need to know. pic.twitter.com/fYAKnCVZvR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 10, 2025

The bill has its share of supporters and detractors. Tea Party Patriots Action (TPPA) Honorary Chairman Jenny Beth Martin issued a statement praising the measure, arguing that it will help to protect the integrity of federal elections.

The legacy media keeps insisting that requiring proof of citizenship is redundant, because noncitizen voting is already illegal. What they don’t explain is that there is currently no enforcement method to ensure that the law is being followed. This is where the SAVE Act comes in — it adds an important safety mechanism to ensure the law is being implemented as intended.

Critics argue that the proposed legislation could exclude millions of Americans who cannot easily access documents like passports or birth certificates. They further point out that the law already mandates that one provide proof of citizenship before voting in federal elections.

And, of course, they also contend that the bill is racist and sexist because it will suppress the votes of racial minorities and women. Predictably, they provide no evidence to back up these claims, but Democrats’ arguments wouldn’t be complete if they didn’t include baseless accusations of bigotry, right?

This bill will disenfranchise 69 million women. #HandsOffHerVote



The SAVE Act isn’t about stopping fraud—it’s about stopping Americans from voting. Millions of citizens, especially students, veterans, and people of color, could get caught in a bureaucratic trap just to exercise… pic.twitter.com/dQTbf7IZ60 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) March 31, 2025

The bill, introduced in May 2024, would amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to mandate that states “shall not accept and process an application to register to vote in an election for Federal office unless the applicant presents documentary proof of United States citizenship.”

Acceptable documentation includes REAL ID-compliant identification, military IDs, passports, certified birth certificates, or other naturalization documents.

The measure would also require states to “take affirmative steps on an ongoing basis to ensure that only United States citizens are registered to vote.”

If passed, the proposed legislation would grant private citizens the right to sue if election officials register voters who do not provide proper documentation. There could also be criminal penalties for those who violate the law.