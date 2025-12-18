Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting
It's No Shock Why Enrollment in These Large School Districts From Foreign-Language Student...
This Is What AOC Had to Say About That Poll Saying She Could...
VIP
Venezuelan Navy Escorting Oil Tankers Amid Trump's Blockade Order
Guess How Australia's Government Is Exploiting the Bondi Beach Shooting
Defending Education Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Seattle Public Schools
Jury Hears Closing Arguments in the Hannah Dugan Trial
Tim Walz Continues His Ignorant Crusade Against the Second Amendment
Defending Education Blows the Whistle on the NEA’s ‘LGBTQ+ Justice’ Indoctrination
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged...
VIP
Piers Morgan Blasts Candace Owens For Profiting Off of Charlie Kirk Assassination Theories
Texas Republicans Introduce the 'Sharia Free America Caucus'
HHS Launches a Historic Federal Crackdown on 'Transgender' Surgeries for Kids
Tipsheet

ABC Journalist Denies the Religious Reality of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 18, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Steve Markham

On Sunday, two Islamic terrorists opened fire on a crowd of Jews on Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia. They killed 15, including a ten-year-old girl, and wounded 40 others. The men were inspired by ISIS, and they targeted Jews.

Advertisement

Authorities in Australia and elsewhere predictably responded by blaming everything and anything but Islam for the terror attack. Australia vowed tougher gun laws and more hate speech legislation. London Mayor Sadiq Khan blamed President Trump's rhetoric and "anti-Muslim" bigotry.

But ABC News journalist Laura Tingle may just take the cake on this one. See, Tingle thinks religion had nothing to do with the Bondi Beach terror attack.

"Have got nothing to do with religion," Tingle said. "Their actions are not based on their religion."

Tingle's remarks have been roundly criticized and condemned for "denying reality."

Here's more:

Veteran ABC journalist Laura Tingle has claimed that the alleged Bondi Beach terror attack was not influenced by religion.

Tingle and host Patricia Karvelas were discussing the attack in which 15 victims were killed and dozens more hospitalised on the ABC 'Politics Now' podcast on Tuesday afternoon, where the claim was aired.

Karvelas said the alleged terrorists were "absolutely radicalised" and that their attack was born out of antisemitic views as "they were targeting Jews".

But Tingle pushed back that the act of terrorism was not motivated by religion.

"It's got nothing to do with religion," she said.

“Their actions are not based on their religion.”

Sky News host Chris Kenny said Tingle and the ABC "ought to be ashamed of themselves".

"Laura Tingle's Jihad denialism is typical of the way the ABC and many members of the political class averted their eyes from Islamist extremism for many years.

"This country is failing to combat antisemitism and Islamist extremism because politicians refuse to address it head on."

Recommended

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM GUN CONTROL ISLAMIC TERRORISM JUDAISM TERRORISM

It is a denial of reality. Islamists have said, for eons, their goal is the subjugation of every nation under Islam. They will not stop until they achieve that goal and — if you pay any attention to Muslim nations — the terrorism continues even when they're the majority.

We cannot.

The Left is a walking meme.

One could make the argument, as this writer has, that Islam isn't a religion but a sociopolitical force hellbent on conquest. That way, they can't hide behind religious freedom laws like the First Amendment. But this writer is also sure that's not what Tingle meant, either.

This is also accurate.

The terrorists targeted Bondi Beach because of their religion, and because of the religion of the Jews celebrating Hanukkah on that beach.

Advertisement

Can't hurt to make your voices known.

And when they kill all the Jews, the Islamists will move on to everyone else. Which is why we must stand and say "never again" is now.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Not Even Trump’s Critics Can Deny This Morning’s Good Economic News Dmitri Bolt
Scott Bessent Berated and Harassed by Activists in DC Wine Bar Over Alleged Global Suffering Dmitri Bolt
Soros-Backed Fairfax DA Repeatedly Dropped Charges Against an Illegal Immigrant — Now Someone’s Dead Amy Curtis
Debbie Wasserman Schultz Thinks This Is a Bigger Threat to American Values Than Islamic Terrorism Amy Curtis
Put Dems on the Spot With Small but Popular Affordability Hacks Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Person of Interest Identified in Brown University Shooting Matt Vespa
Advertisement