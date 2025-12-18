ABC Journalist Denies the Religious Reality of the Bondi Beach Terror Attack

On Sunday, two Islamic terrorists opened fire on a crowd of Jews on Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia. They killed 15, including a ten-year-old girl, and wounded 40 others. The men were inspired by ISIS, and they targeted Jews.

Authorities in Australia and elsewhere predictably responded by blaming everything and anything but Islam for the terror attack. Australia vowed tougher gun laws and more hate speech legislation. London Mayor Sadiq Khan blamed President Trump's rhetoric and "anti-Muslim" bigotry.

But ABC News journalist Laura Tingle may just take the cake on this one. See, Tingle thinks religion had nothing to do with the Bondi Beach terror attack.

According to the ABC's Laura Tingle, speaking to Patricia Karvelas on the ABC, the actions of the gunmen at the Bondi Hanukkah Massacre "are not based on their religion".



Cops found an Islamic State flag in the killer's car. A group hell-bent on slaughtering infidels.



The… pic.twitter.com/TbW0ms04Z8 — Daniel (@VoteLewko) December 18, 2025

"Have got nothing to do with religion," Tingle said. "Their actions are not based on their religion."

Tingle's remarks have been roundly criticized and condemned for "denying reality."

ABC journalist Laura Tingle has been accused of denying reality after she claimed the actions of the alleged Bondi terrorists that killed 15 innocent Jewish people at Bondi Beach had "nothing to do with religion".https://t.co/loxYjKl2d7 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) December 17, 2025

Here's more:

Veteran ABC journalist Laura Tingle has claimed that the alleged Bondi Beach terror attack was not influenced by religion. Tingle and host Patricia Karvelas were discussing the attack in which 15 victims were killed and dozens more hospitalised on the ABC 'Politics Now' podcast on Tuesday afternoon, where the claim was aired. Karvelas said the alleged terrorists were "absolutely radicalised" and that their attack was born out of antisemitic views as "they were targeting Jews". But Tingle pushed back that the act of terrorism was not motivated by religion. "It's got nothing to do with religion," she said. “Their actions are not based on their religion.” Sky News host Chris Kenny said Tingle and the ABC "ought to be ashamed of themselves". "Laura Tingle's Jihad denialism is typical of the way the ABC and many members of the political class averted their eyes from Islamist extremism for many years. "This country is failing to combat antisemitism and Islamist extremism because politicians refuse to address it head on."

It is a denial of reality. Islamists have said, for eons, their goal is the subjugation of every nation under Islam. They will not stop until they achieve that goal and — if you pay any attention to Muslim nations — the terrorism continues even when they're the majority.

You can't hate leftist journos enough. — Joel (@joelgaines) December 17, 2025

We cannot.

A lot of reality denial going on right now. Starting with @AlboMP . No one on the left got an actual memo. They do seem to have got the meme though. — Brett Hall (@ToKTeacher) December 17, 2025

The Left is a walking meme.

Fire her. She obviously doesn’t know what’s true and what isn’t. What a vile woman — Breaking Battlegrounds (@Breaking_Battle) December 17, 2025

One could make the argument, as this writer has, that Islam isn't a religion but a sociopolitical force hellbent on conquest. That way, they can't hide behind religious freedom laws like the First Amendment. But this writer is also sure that's not what Tingle meant, either.

Half true, as Muslim isn’t a religion, it’s an evil cult. https://t.co/zDBIP6WJuw — John Tutty (@TuttyTutty8) December 17, 2025

This is also accurate.

The terrorists targeted Bondi Beach because of their religion, and because of the religion of the Jews celebrating Hanukkah on that beach.

If you are outraged by Laura Tingle and/or Sarah Ferguson's disgraceful remarks overnight, please lodge a complaint with the ABC.



Submit a request https://t.co/pciTQVdRB9 https://t.co/CWGrf0Ww5c — David Hollyoake (@Holly_Da) December 17, 2025

Can't hurt to make your voices known.

Had nothing to do with "religion?"



Okay then. It had everything to do with killing Jews. https://t.co/KYxura7KAo — Eben Brown (FOX) 🇺🇸 (@FoxEbenBrown) December 17, 2025

And when they kill all the Jews, the Islamists will move on to everyone else. Which is why we must stand and say "never again" is now.

