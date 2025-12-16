Oh, We Know What the Brown University Shooter Reportedly Said Before Opening Fire
Tipsheet

The Left Pivots Away From 'Islamophobia' With New Euphemism for People Who Notice Islamic Violence

Amy Curtis
December 16, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The Left, both in America and globally, has spent the last 25 years bending the knee to radical Islam. In the wake of the September 11 terror attacks, many politicians — including George W. Bush — tried to appease Islam and separate the terrorists from the broader ideology. We even engaged in a global war on terror on the grounds of "fight them over there, not over here."

Only to turn around and start importing Islamists from Afghanistan and elsewhere. Now that it's not working well for Western nations, people are starting to speak up about the problems Islam brings, because it's an ideology wholly incompatible with Western values. In Paris, Christmas and New Year's celebrations were canceled thanks to threats. German Christmas markets have been closed, and authorities recently arrested five Islamists who were going to target another Christmas market.

And on Sunday, Islamists inspired by ISIS opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi Beach, Sydney, killing at least 15 and injuring 40 more, including children and Holocaust survivors.

When the average citizen dared speak out about radical Islam, politicians accused them of "Islamophobia," because these pols believe "racism" is a worse offense than shooting Jews or plowing cars into Christmas revelers. But people aren't reacting to accusations of "Islamophobia" with capitulation and apologies anymore, so a new euphemism is being rolled out: "anti-Muslim hostility."

Here's more:

The government is considering a draft definition of anti-Muslim hatred which does not include the term "Islamophobia".

The BBC has seen the form of words from the Islamophobia/Anti-Muslim hatred working group, which the government has taken to stakeholders for consultation.

Free speech campaigners have expressed concerns that protections for "Islamophobia" would mean it would not be possible to criticise the religion itself.

Members of the working group argue the definition protects individuals while avoiding overreach.

A working group was established in February to provide the government with a working definition of anti-Muslim hatred/Islamophobia.

They submitted their proposal to the government in October.

The definition will be non-statutory, meaning it is not set in law or legally binding, but will provide a form of words public bodies can adopt.

It provides guidance to the government and other bodies on what constitutes unacceptable treatment of Muslims, aiming to help them better understand and quantify prejudice and hate crimes against this group.

This is the literal definition of insanity. Guns aren't the problem. Christmas markets aren't the problem. New Year's celebrations aren't the problem.

Islam is the problem.

This is what governments that are failing to protect their citizens in the name of tolerance do — they stifle dissent and criminalize those who question or object to the importing of Islamists to their countries.

