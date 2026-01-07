Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health...
Marco Rubio Has Informed Congress That Trump Wants to Buy Greenland

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It didn’t take long for Denmark and Greenland to reach out to the United States. It happened days after President Trump greenlit an elite raid into Caracas, Venezuela, which captured Nicolas Maduro. While we won’t be lord protectors of the Latin American nation, make no mistake, we’re going to endure the next regime that is aligned with American interests. Ironically, that’s remnants of the Maduro government, but they’ve appeared to change their tune, lest they want Delta Force knocking on their door again.  

Greenland has been on the president’s agenda for months. He’s made some passing remarks about it. Well, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed Congress that Trump wishes to buy Greenland (via NYT):

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has told lawmakers that President Trump plans to buy Greenland rather than invade it, while Mr. Trump has asked aides to give him an updated plan for acquiring the territory, U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

Mr. Rubio made his remarks in a briefing on Monday with lawmakers from the main armed services and foreign policy committees in both chambers of Congress. The same day, Mr. Trump told aides to deliver an updated plan. 

The congressional briefing was focused on Venezuela, but lawmakers raised concerns about Mr. Trump’s intentions on Greenland given aggressive remarks this week by the American president and a top aide, Stephen Miller, two officials said. 

Mr. Rubio did not go into detail on what he meant by buying Greenland. Mr. Trump spent decades in New York as a real estate developer, and one of his top diplomatic envoys, Steve Witkoff, comes from the same background. Mr. Trump has coveted Greenland since his first term. 

Trump warned that military action is under consideration, which likely drove the political class, Democrat and Republican alike, into a tizzy. Some Republicans oppose this move, arguing it will end NATO.  

Trump Greenland. Trump Caracas. Trump Canada.  

Manifest Destiny, am I right? Who says no? It should be great once this is all completed after Trump’s third term

