Why Do They Try to Make Bad Things Cool?
Did You Miss This Story About Alleged Medicaid Fraud From a Somali-Run Health...
Nick Shirley's Second Minnesota Fraud Video Is Just As Insane
Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her...
A Retired Policeman Was Jailed for Over a Month Regarding an Anti-Trump Meme
Did You Miss Harmeet Dhillon Body Slamming This Anti-Trump Republican?
Dr. Oz Puts Tim Walz on Notice Over 'Deep Rot' of Minnesota's Medicaid...
In Honor of January 6, Gavin Newsom Reminds Everyone He's an Election Denier
Women Beware the 'Judgement-Free Zone'
U.S. Forces Seized Russian Shadow Fleet Tanker in Atlantic, Hegseth Says Sanctions Remain...
Newsom Tries to Take Credit for L.A. Fire Cleanup. There's Just One Problem.
Leftists in Oregon Want Segregated Swimming Pools
Venezuela: It All Depends on the Meaning of the Word 'Run'
If the President Doesn't Run a Bureaucracy, No One Does. That's Authoritarianism.
U.S. Also Seized a Sanctioned Dark Fleet Motor Tanker in the Caribbean This Morning

Amy Curtis
January 07, 2026 9:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It has been a busy day for the U.S. military. Earlier, we told you that U.S. forces seized a Russian-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic, following a weekslong pursuit. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that sanctions against Venezuelan oil remain in full effect. And now the U.S. Southern Command announced it's also seized a "sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker" in the Caribbean.

The entire post reads:

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident.

The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition.

Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas. @DeptofWar @DHSgov @USCG #OpSouthernSpear

The mission of Operation Southern Spear is "detecting, disrupting, and degrading transnational criminal and illicit maritime networks," including narco-terrorist drug vessels.

Venezuela, including the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, has been a major focus of Operation Southern Spear, as Iran, Russia, China, and Cuba all have ties to the South American nation. Russia and China provided Venezuela with "military equipment, maintenance and training, say analysts, along with economic assistance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It seems that enforcing sanctions on Venezuelan oil tankers is working.

As one social media user noted, "Whichever government is operating these (likely Russia, or China) can't actually complain or defend these vessels because they'd be admitting to violating 'international law.' Taking these vessels is super low-hanging fruit. No reason not to. Anyone can enforce UNCLOS."

Another called the seizure "a sight to behold."

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also used the seizure of this vessel to put the world on notice again this morning.

"The blockage of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT," Hegseth wrote on X.

