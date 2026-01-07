U.S. Also Seized a Sanctioned Dark Fleet Motor Tanker in the Caribbean This Morning

It has been a busy day for the U.S. military. Earlier, we told you that U.S. forces seized a Russian-linked oil tanker in the North Atlantic, following a weekslong pursuit. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said that sanctions against Venezuelan oil remain in full effect. And now the U.S. Southern Command announced it's also seized a "sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker" in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident.



The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and… pic.twitter.com/JQm9gHprPk — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) January 7, 2026

The entire post reads:

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident. The interdicted vessel, M/T Sophia, was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea. The U.S. Coast Guard is escorting M/T Sophia to the U.S. for final disposition. Through Operation Southern Spear, the Department of War is unwavering in its mission to crush illicit activity in the Western Hemisphere. We will defend our Homeland and restore security and strength across the Americas. @DeptofWar @DHSgov @USCG #OpSouthernSpear

The mission of Operation Southern Spear is "detecting, disrupting, and degrading transnational criminal and illicit maritime networks," including narco-terrorist drug vessels.

Venezuela, including the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, has been a major focus of Operation Southern Spear, as Iran, Russia, China, and Cuba all have ties to the South American nation. Russia and China provided Venezuela with "military equipment, maintenance and training, say analysts, along with economic assistance, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It seems that enforcing sanctions on Venezuelan oil tankers is working.

As one social media user noted, "Whichever government is operating these (likely Russia, or China) can't actually complain or defend these vessels because they'd be admitting to violating 'international law.' Taking these vessels is super low-hanging fruit. No reason not to. Anyone can enforce UNCLOS."

Whichever government is operating these (likely Russia, or China) can't actually complain or defend these vessels because they'd be admitting to violating "international law."



Taking these vessels is super low hanging fruit. No reason not to. Anyone can enforce UNCLOS. https://t.co/NSTxqHlGyz — FlirtCheap 🇨🇱 (@Flirtcheap) January 7, 2026

Another called the seizure "a sight to behold."

Advertisement

A sight to behold of apprehending another stateless sanctioned dark fleet tanker. All without incident, even with a Russian escort.



That's how the US gets it done! ✊🇺🇸 https://t.co/WaBifA1fN8 — Steve Smith (@steve_smith) January 7, 2026

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also used the seizure of this vessel to put the world on notice again this morning.

The blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT. https://t.co/zJHUDlmBcb — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 7, 2026

"The blockage of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT," Hegseth wrote on X.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.