Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks

We knew this was happening. There are too many institutions and woke zombies roaming around for this executive order on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in higher education to be fully adhered to. The Trump administration put the kibosh on this leftist project, lest institutions wish to risk their government funding. Townhall reported that Belmont University was caught trying to skirt these rules, either by not being so vocal about its DEI advocacy or by changing the name of the office.

Advertisement

The same modus operandi is happening at Arizona State University, where Professor Rebecca Loftus was caught admitting to skirting the law. When confronted by Accuracy in Media’s Adam Guillette, Loftus quickly ended the interview and told them to leave. All he asked was whether she could elaborate on her DEI remarks:

BREAKING: An Arizona State University professor was just caught bragging about secretly pushing DEI.



She said they're just "careful with the language" because "it's really tied to funding."



A journalist confronted her and she looked like a deer in the headlights.



Buckle up🧵 pic.twitter.com/qZJkGk3i0y — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2026

"We still have a diversity office. The college has a diversity office."



"Promoting Diversity and Equity.. we still have that as part of our college." pic.twitter.com/AXah8xOt2D — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2026

She explains they have a required course called "Inequality, Crime, and Justice."



"It really talks about so many of the areas just systemically where there is discriminatory practices, unequal application of the law.. they seem to target different communities differently." pic.twitter.com/46IEfXKXUz — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2026

The journalist confronting the professor reveals to her that he has her admitting on video that they're still secretly pushing DEI.



His name is @adamguillette, president of Accuracy in Media.



She says she has "no idea" when he asks for clarification. pic.twitter.com/HlbjUAKFYf — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2026

Adam presses the professor further, asking her if she'd "like to provide some more context" on what she says in the video.



She shuts down, just repeating that "you're going to have to talk to our director."



She asks him to leave. pic.twitter.com/Jhs6nC7hxa — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) January 5, 2026

Talk about a classic ‘deer in the headlights’ moment.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!