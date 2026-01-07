VIP
Tipsheet

Watch What Happens When a Journalist Confronts an Arizona State Professor About Her DEI Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 07, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

We knew this was happening. There are too many institutions and woke zombies roaming around for this executive order on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in higher education to be fully adhered to. The Trump administration put the kibosh on this leftist project, lest institutions wish to risk their government funding. Townhall reported that Belmont University was caught trying to skirt these rules, either by not being so vocal about its DEI advocacy or by changing the name of the office.  

The same modus operandi is happening at Arizona State University, where Professor Rebecca Loftus was caught admitting to skirting the law. When confronted by Accuracy in Media’s Adam Guillette, Loftus quickly ended the interview and told them to leave. All he asked was whether she could elaborate on her DEI remarks:

Talk about a classic ‘deer in the headlights’ moment.

