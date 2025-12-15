Three Illegal Immigrants Arrested for Rash of Home Break-Ins in Wisconsin

Mequon, Wisconsin, a small suburb about 20 minutes north of Milwaukee, has been the target of a highly organized ring of illegal immigrant robbers who break into houses on cul-de-sacs and escape into the woods with goods stolen from the homes.

At the time, Mequon police believed the group came from South America. Trail cams in the area caught footage of the men, equipped with backpacks, gloves, and face coverings. Mequon Police Capt. John Hoell told local media Burglaries are not an uncommon thing, but the amount of burglaries that are happening, the way they're happening, it's uncommon. Through our investigation, we realized that this is not a local group that's committing these burglaries. This is not something that's just happening in the metro Milwaukee area. This is happening throughout the state and throughout the United States."

Now three men from Chile have been arrested, accused of traveling from Florida to Wisconsin to rob homes on cul-de-sacs and near wooded areas.

The men are in the country illegally.

Three men from Chile, who were in the United States illegally, are accused of making repeated trips from Florida to Wisconsin, targeting homes at the ends of cul-de-sacs and near wooded areas, and burglarizing them, according to a criminal complaint. https://t.co/niBIMEset5 — Waukesha Freeman (@WaukeshaFreeman) December 12, 2025

Here's more:

The investigation began Oct. 17 when a victim returned to her Town of Delafield home and found the rear glass patio door smashed and items scattered throughout. Police say the suspects appeared to focus on upstairs bedrooms — multiple jewelry cases were opened, drawers rifled through, and clothing tossed around. The victim reported roughly 100 pieces of jewelry missing. According to the complaint, the suspects took a pillowcase from a pillow in the home and used it to carry the stolen items, the complaint said.

According to the Waukesha Freeman, on October 17, a woman in the Town of Delafield came home to find her rear patio door smashed and the upstairs bedrooms ransacked. The suspects took more than 100 pieces of jewelry and used a pillowcase to carry the stolen items. The home's security system showed movement between 7:48 pm and 8:12 pm. A month earlier, a house in the same neighborhood was broken into in similar fashion and jewelry was stolen from bedrooms.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and prepared a tower dump to identify phone numbers and devices used near the sites of burglaries. That tower dump found four international Mobile Subscriber Identifiers (IMSIs) that appeared in Delafield and Mequon during the times when burglaries took place. Law enforcement later discovered that those devices traveled across the country and likely originated in Florida. These numbers traveled to Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

Earlier this month, a warrant was issued to the mobile phone provider tied to the four identified numbers. Only one was still active and providing location data; a second had changed numbers but was still active. The other two were disconnected. While law enforcement tracked these phones, burglaries were reported in Mendota Heights and Edina, Minnesota. On December 7, the devices returned to Wisconsin.

Multiple other robberies were reported in early December in the Wisconsin cities of Fox Point, De Pere, and Middleton. Home cameras captured a white Nissan Rogue with Florida plates, and records showed that this vehicle regularly traveled from Florida to areas of Wisconsin where burglaries took place, and the devices were located.

The three suspects had a Dewalt Sawzall, more than a dozen Sawzall blades, block radio antennas (similar to Wi-Fi jammers and used to thwart home security systems), as well as window punchers, and "multiple fraudulent IDs and passports."

Huge shout-out to Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas. Some of their best work here. — WinstonSmith (@BackporchBobcat) December 13, 2025

This is the result of unfettered, unvetted illegal immigration: Rampant crime.

Tom Tiffany, Republican candidate for Wisconsin Governor, also weighed in.

3 illegal aliens from Chile were charged after making repeated trips from Florida to Wisconsin to burglarize homes.



They struck Fox Point, De Pere, and Middleton last week.



Wisconsin Democrats protect these criminals with sanctuary jurisdictions. I will put your safety FIRST. https://t.co/GY2FjNgSC4 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) December 13, 2025

Last week, Townhall reported that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is trying to block ICE detainers in the state of Wisconsin, meaning local law enforcement would be prohibited from holding these criminal illegal aliens for federal authorities. Of course, Wisconsin has no legal or Constitutional standing to do that. But it reveals where the state's Democratic Party priorities lie.

And it's not with the Wisconsin homeowners victimized by illegal immigrants.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

