Tipsheet

The Democrats Held a J6 Anniversary Vigil and It's Far More Cringe-Worthy Than You Could Have Imagined

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 06, 2026 7:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats from both the House of Representatives and Senate gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building to hold a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of Jan. 6.

Not satisfied with simply standing in front of the cameras, House and Senate Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer then led the Democrat lawmakers as they broke out into a solemn rendition of “God Bless America.”

Amazingly, this is only the second cringiest “J6 Remembrance” event, as Nancy Pelosi invited the original Hamilton cast to perform “Dear Theodosia” in front of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee back in 2022.

