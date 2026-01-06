The Democrats Held a J6 Anniversary Vigil and It's Far More Cringe-Worthy Than You Could Have Imagined

Democrats from both the House of Representatives and Senate gathered on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Building to hold a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of Jan. 6.

Democrats are having a candlelight vigil on the anniversary of January 6. pic.twitter.com/C30qO9wU2j — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2026

Democrats had a candlelit vigil on the fifth anniversary of January 6th and sang “God Bless America.” These people are such huge, colossal losers. The only people impressed by this are unmarried women over 50. That’s their party: pic.twitter.com/wuflYbFL6I — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 6, 2026

I cannot stop laughing at Dems holding a f***ing candlelight vigil to mark the fifth anniversary of January 6th. This really is their high holy day. pic.twitter.com/WyvqJqdq4u — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 6, 2026

Senate Democrats just held a cringe performative candlelight vigil at the U.S. Capitol for January 6th.



I saw it, so now you have to pic.twitter.com/xyuFkkcOjU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 6, 2026

Not satisfied with simply standing in front of the cameras, House and Senate Minority Leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer then led the Democrat lawmakers as they broke out into a solemn rendition of “God Bless America.”

Democrats end their January 6 candlelight vigil by singing God Bless America together pic.twitter.com/lsXqeqewfz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 6, 2026

Amazingly, this is only the second cringiest “J6 Remembrance” event, as Nancy Pelosi invited the original Hamilton cast to perform “Dear Theodosia” in front of the Jan. 6 House Select Committee back in 2022.

