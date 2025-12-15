The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns
Australia's Response to Sunday's Islamic Terror Attack Is Exactly As Bad As You'd Expect

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 15, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Yesterday, two Islamic terrorists opened fire on a gathering of Jews on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. They were celebrating the first night of Hanukkah. At least 15 people were killed, and 40 more were wounded.

This morning, Townhall reported that police officers appear to have frozen during the attack.

The shooters were identified as Khaled Al-Nablusi from Sidon and the other, Naveed Akram from Pakistan. Akram was already on the authorities' radar for radical Islamist ties.

In 1996, Australia enacted a massive nationwide gun ban and buyback, essentially disarming the population and leaving innocent Aussies at the mercy of criminals. Yesterday's terror attack proved this. But rather than address the radical Islamic terrorism, the government is going to ban guns even harder.

Here's more:

Australia vowed stricter gun laws on Monday as it began mourning victims of its worst mass shooting in almost 30 years, in which police accused a father-and-son duo of killing 15 people at a Jewish celebration at Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

The incident has raised questions whether Australia’s gun laws, among the toughest in the world, need overhaul, with police saying the older suspect had held a firearms license since 2015, along with six registered weapons.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his cabinet agreed to strengthen gun laws and work on a national firearms register to tackle aspects such as the number of weapons permitted by gun licenses, and how long the latter are valid.

This is the literal definition of insanity.

That's all gun laws do — empower criminals and killers.

Exactly.

Of course. They will never admit they failed.

Correct. The government has one job — to protect its citizens. Australia failed to do that, and is doublingdown on that failure.

