Commie Mamdani Just Found Something Else He Wants to Make 'Affordable'

Like all socialists, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani believes he can dictate, well, everything. This includes the cost of housing, bus fares, and even business taxes. He has no concept of how the real world works, of course, and an over-inflated sense of the importance of his office.

Advertisement

But this latest socialist power grab may be his most ridiculous, and shows just how out of his depth and arrogant Mamdani really is. Why? Well, the World Cup will be held in 11 cities in America this year, including the final match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That's a short drive from NYC, of course.

And Mamdani is now making another promise he won't be able to keep: that World Cup tickets will be "available to all."

BREAKING: NY Mayor Mamdani says he is working to ensure World Cup tickets are "available to all" pic.twitter.com/joSgRgemgg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2026

"I had a New Yorker the other day come up to me and ask me if there was any way I could help get World Cup tickets because he was saying that the cost that he saw for a game was $600," Mamdani said. "This is increasingly out of reach. We have made what used to be a working-class game into a luxury experience. And there are too many for whom it doesn't matter where the World Cup is being played in the world, they know where they're going to watch it: it's TV. And we want to ensure that there are more experiences available to each and every New Yorker."

Of course, Mamdani does not influence FIFA pricing and no authority to dictate what happens in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

FIFA World Cup tickets cost more because it's a highly demanded event with limited seating. That's how economics works when you're not a socialist.

The vast majority of people cannot afford World Cup tickets and will watch the game on television. They are not being deprived of anything.

"Can't wait until he equitably shares his family's wealth and assets," wrote one X user.

Can’t wait until he equitably shares his family’s wealth and assets. pic.twitter.com/XWHGRKERIK — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 5, 2026

No, no. Mamdani is (D)ifferent and gets to keep his wealth like all socialists.

"Communism requires the suspension of reality," wrote another X user.

This dude is nuts.



1) There aren’t any World Cup games in NYC.



2) Can’t just magically lower prices for scarce commodities.



3) The mayor of NYC cannot magically increase the number of World Cup tickets that are available.



Communism requires the suspension of reality. https://t.co/0o5nbuQgde — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 5, 2026

"I'm genuinely concerned at this point that he doesn't know how anything works in the real world," added Adele Scalia.

I’m genuinely concerned at this point that he doesn’t know how anything works in the real world. https://t.co/1eS5JD7oUR — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) January 5, 2026

Advertisement

The rich nepo-baby of a socialist professor and filmmaker has no idea what the real world is like.

"This is what happens when the kid who ran for student body president, promising free vending machines and no homework, actually wins. Except he's in charge of the financial capital of the world," said Arynne Wexler.

This is what happens when the kid who ran for student body president promising free vending machines and no homework actually wins



Except he's in charge of the financial capital of the world



This will be fine https://t.co/2YaQTm6SVg — Arynne Wexler (@ArynneWexler) January 5, 2026

We're sure this'll work out just fine. What could possibly go wrong here?

Editor’s Note: Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover of New York City has begun.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.