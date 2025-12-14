Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for...
Tipsheet

Chicago's Brandon Johnson Say's There's No Evidence a Corporate Head Tax Is a Job Killer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 14, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Back in October, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unveiled a budget that called for several tax hikes, including reinstating the city's corporate head tax, a "cloud tax" on electronically-delivered software, and a social media tax.

The corporate head tax would apply to any business with 100 or more employees and would charge businesses $21 per employee every month. That means in one year, a company with 100 employees would have to pay an extra $25,200 in taxes. Or fire one of the employees to get under that 100-person threshold.

Some companies might do that. It would make sense, of course. Others might close up shop entirely, or take that $21 from each employee.

That's a job-killer if we've ever seen one. And there's a reason Chicago did away with the head tax a decade ago.

But Mayor Brandon Johnson insists there's "no evidence" a corporate head tax will mean fewer jobs in Chicago.

When you tax something, you get less of it. It's why Democrats push for income taxes (so the rich have less income), soda taxes (so people drink less soda), and taxes on ammunition (so people can't afford to buy it).

It's not difficult to understand.

Johnson has not.

Brandon Johnson is on record saying that being fiscally responsible is akin to slavery, so he'd probably accuse Sowell of being a slave owner.

Correct. Businesses reinvest net revenue to grow companies and hire more people. A head tax kills that, on top of encouraging businesses with 100-110 employees to downsize to get out of the targeted group.

"There's just no evidence this doesn't work," Johnson will say.

At a time when Democrats are screaming about affordability and the "healthcare crisis," making health services more expensive seems unwise.

It's not only a job killer but also a revenue killer. Places that raise taxes rarely, if ever, see long-term gains from it. Those who can afford to leave, whether rich individuals or businesses, do. Their tax rate then becomes $0.

Of course, Chicago could reduce its budget deficit by controlling spending, including the millions Chicago Public Schools spent on travel and other perks, even as the district was $700 million in debt.

