VIP
Here's Some Advice for the Democrats
Foreign Bots, Fake Students, and Wasted Billions — The Education Scandals Nobody's Talking...
This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do
Appeals Court Freezes Trump's National Guard Deployment in This City
This Is What Zohran Mamdani Had to Say When Asked About Trump's Gaza...
Communist China Jails Christian Pastor, 30 Others, for Leading Underground Church
Mamdani: Localize the Taqiyya!
VIP
VA Court Issues Permenant Injunction Against State's Universal Background Check Law
Commander-in-Peace: Restoring American Strength the Right Way
Organizer Calls for Unity and Peaceful Protest Ahead of Weekend’s ‘No Kings’ Rallies
President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown
Cuomo Attacks Mamdani’s Résumé During NYC Mayoral Debate As He Struggles to Close...
John Bolton Surrenders
A Nation Rejoices: Israeli Hostages Return Home After Two Years in Captivity
Tipsheet

Chicago's Newest Budget Declares War on Businesses to Fix Mayor Johnson's $1.2B Deficit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 17, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Chicago is in dire financial straits. The city is, in a word, broke and facing a $1.2 billion deficit for 2026.

Instead of reining in reckless spending and trimming government waste, Mayor Brandon Johnson has decided to do what Democrats do best: raise taxes even more.

Advertisement

This time, Johnson is eying a corporate head tax, a "social media tax," and a "cloud tax" on electronically-delivered software.

The entire post reads:

Reviving Chicago’s head tax (a tax per job that the city eliminated in 2014) as a “community safety surcharge” and imposing it on all companies employing over 100 people in Chicago.

Hiking the city’s 9% “cloud tax” on electronically delivered or cloud-hosted software. We are the only big city in the country with this type of tax, which has been cited by tech businesses as a reason not to invest in Chicago.

Expanding the city’s amusement tax to apply to social media companies, charging $0.50 per “active user” over 100,000 users in Chicago.

The head tax would charge Chicago businesses with more than 100 employees an additional $21 per employee per year.

Recommended

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Advertisement

A business with 100 employees would pay an additional $25,200 per year just to operate and employ people in the city of Chicago. Some of the largest employers have tens of thousands of employees. Here's a short list of those employers and the taxes they would pay every year:

  • Amazon -- 33,000 employees = $693,000
  • Advocate Health -- 30,700 employees = $644,700
  • Northwestern Memorial Healthcare -- 29,400 employees = $617,400
  • United Airlines -- 14,000 employees = $294,000

Chicago had a head tax that it did away with in 2014. At its peak, that tax was $4 per employee per year. Johnson's new tax is more than five times that peak.

The "social media tax" would levy a $0.50 tax on social media sites with more than 100,000 "active" users in Chicago. That would undoubtedly include sites like X, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Who would pay this tax? The social media companies? There are roughly 2.7 million people living in Chicago, so if even half of them had a Facebook account, that would cost Meta $675,000 per year.

Or would it apply to social media users with large followings?

It's possible, and would be unsurprising and on-brand for Chicago Democrats.

Advertisement

This tax would be passed on to consumers or to employees in lower wages and benefits. Companies that are right on the 100-person threshold would likely fire employees to reduce their headcount to 99 or fewer. It would be a disaster. Social media companies could easily block their sites in Chicago instead of paying the tax. The "cloud tax" already discourages tech companies from investing in Chicago.

Everyone sees the disaster that's coming, and yet Johnson and his fellow Democrats will likely move forward with this budget.

While many are balking at this progressive tax scheme, the uber-Leftist Chicago Teachers' Union (whose pension fund is also in financial trouble) insists taxing Chicago's wealthy is the way to go.

The problem in Chicago is, as always, spending. Illinois Policy Institute (IPI) outlines ways Chicago can right its fiscal ship without raising taxes:



Chicago needs to prioritize financial responsibility and restraint. A common-sense approach to budgeting would stabilize Chicago’s finances, restore confidence among job creators and encourage economic growth that expands the city’s tax base. Ensuring Chicago has a pro-growth tax and regulatory climate will be crucial for achieving long-term prosperity.

To encourage economic and population growth, the city of Chicago should:

  1. Establish a robust pro-growth economic environment to expand the tax base – not the burden – and foster enduring fiscal health.
  2. Increase expenditures responsibly by capping budget growth in any year to the 10-year average growth in the consumer price index for all urban consumers.
  3. Right-size programs to create at least $550 million in 2026 budget savings and offset recent spending increases.
  4. Prioritize eliminating long-standing city job vacancies and filling critical roles, to reduce overtime costs and stop budgeting tricks enabled by backlogs of unfilled positions.
  5. Support constitutional pension reform for long-term budget stability and advance interim measures, such as pension buybacks.
  6. Secure immediate revenue without raising taxes, such as through Chicago Public Schools accountability.
Advertisement

Of course, this won't happen in Chicago. Last October, Johnson said being fiscally responsible was akin to supporting slavery.

Being fiscally responsible is one of the duties of government, of course. One they fail at, repeatedly.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
President Trump Outlines One Mistake the Democrats Made With the Schumer Shutdown Dmitri Bolt
Virginia AG Jason Miyares Absolutely Cooked Democrat Jay Jones in Last Night's Debate Matt Vespa
How Biden and Obama Failed in the Middle East Victor Davis Hanson
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Took a Judge's to the Cleaners Over Ludicrous Body Cam Ruling Matt Vespa
Senior Dem Senate Source Says Chuck Schumer Seriously Considering Retirement Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Lawmaker Was Just Caught Doing What All Communists Do Jeff Charles
Advertisement