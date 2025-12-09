Scott Jennings Plows Right Through Neera Tanden's Farm Bailout Lies

Former Biden operative Neera Tanden is disgraceful. She's a hardcore Leftist who justified Jay Jones' violent texts as "private conversations," she had a role in Biden's autopen scandal, and compared Tesla attacks to January 6. That didn't go well for her, thanks to Scott Jennings.

And now Tanden met up with Jennings again, and it once more went poorly for her.

Scott Jennings just left a former Biden policy adviser in his dust.



Neera Tanden tried to pin America’s farmer struggles solely on President Trump — ignoring the previous four years of inflation and bad policy.@ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it.



He stepped in with a BRUTAL… pic.twitter.com/2Ep0MxyXrF — Overton (@overton_news) December 9, 2025

"The whole issue with the bailout of the farmers is if we don't have these actually counterproductive tariffs, you wouldn't have to take...taxpayer money to actually bail them out," Tanden said.

And when you watch Jenning's face while Tanden is speaking, you know he's about to drop a massive truth bomb on the panel.

"I know all of human history started in January of this year, but I could take you back four years when input prices for agriculture, from fuel to materials to you name it, went through the roof," Jennings said. "I know you know a little something about it because you worked under Joe Biden when it all happened."

Ouch.

Jennings continued, "So these farmers, they’re in a ten month period here with Trump, but they just came out of a four [year] period where they were dying under the inflationary and affordability crisis caused by Democrats. They support this president. They like what he did today, and they’re going to give him a little latitude to get out of it."

"I don't think that's accurate," Tanden retorted.

"You don't think it's accurate that inflation happened under Biden?" Jennings asked before breaking the fourth wall as he does so well.

Democrats are trying the erase the past four years. We won’t let them. — geekenvogue (@geekenvogue) December 9, 2025

We cannot let them erase it, but that's what they do. Look no further than the COVID-era Obamacare subsidies. Democrats voted for them, Democrats voted for the sunset date. And now that the sunset is approaching it's magically the fault of Republicans.

That idiot woman doesn’t even know that the price of fertilizer TRIPLED under Biden during COVID. Coupled with gas DOUBLING over the same period, it totally screwed farmers out of any benefit that had received in the good times under Trump 45.



Or maybe she does.



And that was… — Robert McLaws (@robertmclaws) December 9, 2025

"And that was exactly the point," McLaws wrote. "The Biden farm policy had its intended outcome. To punish rural farmers."

Here are more numbers on what happened to farmers under Biden:

Scott Jennings just did what CNN rarely allows he told the truth with receipts. Neera Tanden wants to memory hole four straight years of 20-50% input cost inflation under Biden Harris fertilizer +120% peak to trough, diesel +80% at times, interest rates on operating loans from… — Dagon Duke (@dagon_duke) December 9, 2025

"Scott Jennings just did what CNN rarely allows he told the truth with receipts. Neera Tanden wants to memory hole four straight years of 20-50% input cost inflation under Biden Harris fertilizer +120% peak to trough, diesel +80% at times, interest rates on operating loans from 3.5% to 8.5% and pretend the only thing that ever hurt farmers was a trade war in 2018-19. Farmers aren’t stupid," Duke wrote.

"They lived through the real pain of the last administration, watching their breakeven corn price climb from $3.80 to nearly $6.00 while the futures board barely budged. They remember who actually sent the MFP checks in 2018-19 and who let input costs explode with no safety net whatsoever after 2021," he continued. "That’s why Trump just won 78% of the vote in the 400 most ag-dependent counties in America. Farmers aren’t asking for another bailout they’re asking for the right to sell into a market that isn’t rigged against them by currency manipulation and subsidized foreign dumping. If tariffs are the price of finally getting a level playing field, they’ll pay it and they trust the guy who already proved he’ll have their back if things get bumpy. History didn’t start on January 20, 2025. The damage was done long before, and farmers haven’t forgotten who did it."

Leftists have been targeting farmers for years, in the U.S. and elsewhere, claiming farming contributes to "climate change" and working to make farming expensive and unsustainable (meaning some of us will go hungry or starve to death for Gaia).

Democrats don’t want to be held accountable for the mess they created under Biden, which President Trump inherited and is now having to fix. 🇺🇸🦅 — Karen Mosteller (@karen_mosteller) December 9, 2025

But watch — they'll gladly take credit for a good economy. Because that's what they do.

