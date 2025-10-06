Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy?
Tipsheet

How a Top Biden Aide Described a VA Dem's Insane Pro-Political Assasination Texts Is Disgraceful

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 06, 2025 6:55 AM
Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Virginia Democratic Attorney General candidate Jay Jones had a rough weekend. Texts from 2022 revealed a man who seems to have a penchant for wanting to have his political rivals killed. He certainly was explicit in wanting former State House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his family dead. Why Jones, then a state legislator at the time, texted this to a Republican colleague is equally baffling. This outburst occurred in August 2022, when Virginia Democrat Joe Johnson, Jr. passed away. Jones was not pleased with the tributes about Johnson, who was viewed as decidedly moderate throughout his career in public life.

That story was rightly brought up by former Trump White House Director of Legislative Affairs and Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short, who torched the Democrats for their pearl-clutching over the sombrero memes, which are a joke. Short was on Meet the Press discussing the ongoing government shutdown, where Democrats are holding up the works until they get $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care. Short couldn’t believe there wasn’t a single national Democrat calling for him to step aside after calling for the assassination of Republicans. Former Biden operative Neera Tanden rebutted, calling them “private conversations.”

She tries to 'both sides' it, too. 

Jones also said he hoped pain would befall those with whom he disagreed, since that’s the only way things will change, even going so far as to hope Gilbert’s children would die from gunshot wounds so he’d change his stance on gun control.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
