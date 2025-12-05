Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?
Democrats Say Aftyn Behn Is the Future of Their Party? We're Fine With That.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | December 05, 2025 9:15 AM
On Tuesday, Democrat Aftyn Behn lost her bid to replace Republican Mark Green in Tennessee's 7th Congressional District. We're thankful for that, because Behn had some pretty insane positions that we'll elaborate on in a moment. 

But first, it's telling that Behn's fellow Democrats see her as the future of their party, as Abdul El-Sayed does. El-Sayed is a Senate candidate in Michigan, who like's Behn's "vision" for America.

"You have a young leader with vision, who did not shy away from what she thought the world ought to be like," El-Sayed said. "And I think what people are looking for from their politicians is that future vision. I think so much of our politics is about the past. We want to contest what happened a year ago, or five years ago, or nine years ago instead of thinking about what we want in the next five years or ten years. For us, for our kid, for the next generation."

So let's revisit Behn's vision. She hates the city of Nashville, for starters. She said on a podcast she hated everything about it — the country music, the visitors, the nightlife and culture. She wants to defund the police, burn down prisons, and set criminals loose in our communities by abolishing prisons. You won't be shocked to learn El-Sayed also wants to abolish prisons and defund the police.

Related:

They are exactly who we think they are.

The entire post reads:

That’s not “progressive.” That’s the accelerationist wing that wants chaos because they think society has to be razed before their utopia can be built on the ashes. Most normal Democratic voters (the ones who just want better schools, lower costs, and cops who show up when you call 911) are going to look at that and run the other direction. Fast. Michigan deserves better than candidates who platform people whose proudest political flex is fantasizing about a world with no consequences for violent crime.

This is correct. Democrats will do whatever it takes, harm as many people as necessary, to achieve their goals.

But back to Behn and her "vision." She believes men can give birth and says public prayer makes her "uncomfortable." 

But if El-Sayed wants to talk about the future, and Behn's vision for it, let's remember that Behn hates women who choose to get married and have children, calling marriage a "deeply patriarchal structure" and children an obstacle to professional and political power. She also wants to harm women by letting them "self-manage" abortions at home with no medical oversight or guardrails. In other words, Behn's "vision" for the future doesn't include kids because she wants to abort the next generation.

