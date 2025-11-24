Aftyn Behn Punts When Asked If She Still Wants to Defund the Police

Aftyn Behn, the Democratic nominee for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, has had a rough week. Make no mistake, it's all self-inflicted.

It started when audio of Behn trashing Nashville, a city she's vying to represent, went viral on social media. Behn made it very clear how she feels about Music City, too.

"I hate the city, I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an 'it city' to the rest of the country," Behn says, laughing, "but I hate it." But once we started digging into Behn's background, it revealed she's a radical Leftist who supports the socialist policies of Zohran Mamdani, thinks President Trump is a fascist, and believes sororities are "white supremacy" and that Tennessee voters are racist. She also wants to defund the police.

Behn did try to salvage her campaign, saying she's cried at the Country Music Hall of Fame "at least ten times" and that the audio we all clearly heard is a GOP psy-op to distract from her winning the election.

Bless her heart.

Behn had another chance to distance herself from her radical record, namely her push to defund the police, on an appearance on MS NOW. And she didn't do it.

Democrat Aftyn Behn refuses THREE TIMES to walk back her previous calls to defund the police:



MSNBC: "Do you still stand by those comments?"



BEHN: "I'm not going to give cable news talking points....



MSNBC: "What is your position today?"



BEHN: "I'm gonna talk about my race." pic.twitter.com/92YRm2KMOk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 24, 2025

They asked Behn about some now-deleted 2020 tweets in which she said the Nashville PD should be "dissolved" and that she supported teachers' union demands to defund the police as a condition of reopening schools.

Another post read, "Good morning, especially to the 54 percent of Americans that believe burning down a police station is justified."

The anchor asked, "Do you still stand by those comments, and if not, is there anything you want to clarify?"

Behn replied, "I'm not going to engage in cable news talking points, but what I will say is that our communities need solutions, we ned local people solving local problems with local solutions. And that's not the overreach of the federal government or state government of which are dealing with in Nashville and our cities across Tennessee."

The anchor asked a second time if Behn wanted to clarify her remarks.

"Once again, I don't remember these tweets," Behn replied.

The anchor gave her a third try to explain her position.

"Once again, I'm going to talk about my race," Behn replied.

House Democrats and the DNC are both actively funding a candidate who not only endorsed defunding the police, she endorsed **burning down police stations*** https://t.co/EgOj5A5q5h pic.twitter.com/Qgz95dg8KM — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 24, 2025

The Democrats seem incapable of condemning violence and often condone and encourage violence.

Her opponent, Matt Van Epps reminded voters only they can stop Behn.

.@aftynfortn wants to defund the police. Only you can stop her. Go VOTE tomorrow through Wednesday or on Tuesday, December 2nd if you can’t make it to vote early. If you don’t want your taxes to go up or your police to be defunded, GO VOTE!



Find your polling place:… https://t.co/3Jykyxl4vR — Matt Van Epps for Congress (@MattForTN) November 24, 2025

The election is December 2.