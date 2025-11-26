Here Are Some More of Aftyn Behn's Crazy Beliefs

The hits just keep coming for Democrat Aftyn Behn, who is vying to replace Republican Mark Green. According to an Emerson poll published by The Hill, the race is a dead heat, with Republican Matt Van Epps up by only two points among likely independent voters and those who have already voted. Green won his election by 22 points, and President Trump won the district by 20 points. Van Epps leads the undecideds 49 to 47.

Hopefully, Van Epps can pull off a victory; if not, good luck, Tennessee. Behn is a Leftist radical who likes Zohran Mamdani, wants to defund the police, thinks marriage and families are a "deeply patriarchal structure," and wants at-home abortions. She also hates Nashville, the city she's supposed to represent in Congress.

Now, more videos of her crazy positions have surfaced. The first one deals with the nonsensical belief that men can give birth.

NEWLY UNCOVERED



In 2020, Democrat Aftyn Behn claimed men can "give birth."



BEHN: "I think we have as birthers... men and women who can give birth... we can maybe leverage that as collective bargaining." pic.twitter.com/urr4FN1Yiw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 25, 2025

"I think as an organizer and an activist, we really have an opportunity here in this country to talk about what type of progressive policies we want to see as young women," Behn said. "I think we have as birthers... men and women who can give birth... we can maybe leverage that as collective bargaining, which is the basis of this book that I've started reading called 'Birth Strike' and how we can really leverage collective bargaining when it comes to having children," Behn said. "For example, I'm not going to. Give birth until the United States government concedes A, B, C, D."

So not only are children the product of a "patriarchal system," they're merely a collective bargaining chip for her.

Mom of the Year material, right there.

But Behn also admitted prayer makes her "uncomfortable," a notion that won't play well in the religious southern states.

🚨UNCOVERED AUDIO🚨



Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn - who once brought a transgender pastor to the Tennessee Legislature - said it made her "uncomfortable" to see her colleagues pray.



BEHN: "There are also prayer groups in the legislature... it is uncomfortable." pic.twitter.com/7op3OOUEYf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 26, 2025

"I think, you know, especially as someone who is more secular, I have a hard time when religion is at the core of everything we do in the Legislature," Behn said. "For example, on the House floor, we say a prayer every session. Some committees open up with prayer. We stand up for the Pledge. And there are also prayer groups in the legislature that meet routinely. There are Christian pastors that have a lot of say and proximity to power in the Legislature and dictate a lot of what the power players do, and it is uncomfortable."

The voters of Tennessee need to know what Aftyn Behn stands for, and it's not them.

