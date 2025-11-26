What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting?
Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of...
Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump
New York’s Assault on the NRA — and Free Speech — Gets a...
VIP
It Has Been a Week Filled With Fraud in the Press – We...
Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On
Warren Tried Criticizing Duffy's Call to Restore Travel Etiquette. Here's How the Secretar...
NY Uses Tax Dollars to Pay Former Criminals to Mentor Youth. Guess What...
America First at the National Parks: Foreign Tourists Face Increased New Fees Beginning...
VIP
Border Reality Check: Liberal’s Rant Misses the Most Basic Function of Government
Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women...
Turkey Pardon Becomes a Pritzker Takedown: Trump Calls the Governor a 'Big, Fat...
Bomb Squad to Ballot: Why Alexandra del Moral Mealer Deserves to Represent Texas's...
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social
Tipsheet

Here Are Some More of Aftyn Behn's Crazy Beliefs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 26, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

The hits just keep coming for Democrat Aftyn Behn, who is vying to replace Republican Mark Green. According to an Emerson poll published by The Hill, the race is a dead heat, with Republican Matt Van Epps up by only two points among likely independent voters and those who have already voted. Green won his election by 22 points, and President Trump won the district by 20 points. Van Epps leads the undecideds 49 to 47.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Van Epps can pull off a victory; if not, good luck, Tennessee. Behn is a Leftist radical who likes Zohran Mamdani, wants to defund the police, thinks marriage and families are a "deeply patriarchal structure," and wants at-home abortions. She also hates Nashville, the city she's supposed to represent in Congress.

Now, more videos of her crazy positions have surfaced. The first one deals with the nonsensical belief that men can give birth.

"I think as an organizer and an activist, we really have an opportunity here in this country to talk about what type of progressive policies we want to see as young women," Behn said. "I think we have as birthers... men and women who can give birth... we can maybe leverage that as collective bargaining, which is the basis of this book that I've started reading called 'Birth Strike' and how we can really leverage collective bargaining when it comes to having children," Behn said. "For example, I'm not going to. Give birth until the United States government concedes A, B, C, D."

So not only are children the product of a "patriarchal system," they're merely a collective bargaining chip for her.

Mom of the Year material, right there.

But Behn also admitted prayer makes her "uncomfortable," a notion that won't play well in the religious southern states.

Recommended

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABORTION CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY TENNESSEE TRANSGENDER

"I think, you know, especially as someone who is more secular, I have a hard time when religion is at the core of everything we do in the Legislature," Behn said. "For example, on the House floor, we say a prayer every session. Some committees open up with prayer. We stand up for the Pledge. And there are also prayer groups in the legislature that meet routinely. There are Christian pastors that have a lot of say and proximity to power in the Legislature and dictate a lot of what the power players do, and it is uncomfortable."

The voters of Tennessee need to know what Aftyn Behn stands for, and it's not them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Two National Guardsmen Shot Near White House, Trump Weighs in on Truth Social Scott McClallen
Oh, of Course, That's Who's Funding the Latest Dem Attacks on Trump Matt Vespa
Here's a List of What Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Allegedly Spent Stolen FEMA On Amy Curtis
Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of Two National Guardsmen Matt Vespa
Warren Tried Criticizing Duffy's Call to Restore Travel Etiquette. Here's How the Secretary Responded. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What the Hell Did These Reporters Just Say About the National Guard Shooting? Matt Vespa
Advertisement