This Democrat is Trying to Rip Trump's Name From an Iconic Building

A Democrat congresswoman has launched a lawsuit to remove President Trump’s name from the newly-named Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C..

Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03), announced the lawsuit after the venue’s board voted unanimously last week to add Trump’s name to the iconic location for his efforts to save the institution from its financial failures. Trump's name was added to the facade on Saturday.

I have just been informed that the highly respected Board of the Kennedy Center, some of the most successful people from all parts of the world, have just voted unanimously to rename the Kennedy Center to the Trump-Kennedy Center, because of the unbelievable work President Trump… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) December 18, 2025

Beatty’s lawsuit argues that the board’s actions were illegal and that any renaming of the venue would require approval from Congress. The lawsuit is filled with a seemingly unending stream of flailing against President Trump and his “handpicked loyalists” on the board. It states that the renaming of the building is “more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than the American republic.”

"This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order,” her lawsuit continues. Congress intended the Center to be a living memorial to President Kennedy—and a crown jewel of the arts for all Americans, irrespective of party. Unless and until this Court intervenes, Defendants will continue to defy Congress and thwart the law for improper ends."

Beatty has gone on a media tour lashing out against President Trump while promoting the lawsuit, posting the media hits on her social media.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement to ABC News regarding the lawsuit that President Trump “stepped up and saved the old Kennedy Center.”

The outlet seemingly did not release the full contents of the White House statement.

