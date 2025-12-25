Of Course, Politico Says Christmas Is a Right Wing Boogaloo
NBC News Pushes Pity Piece for Judges Who Have Ruled Against Trump
VIP
Ghanaian 'Prophet' Cons Followers Into Building Arks After Predicting Another Great Flood
Former Voice of America Reporter Accused of Assassination Plot Against Exiled Iranian Lead...
Adam Kinzinger Took Revenge on CBS Over 60 Minutes Drama. There's Just One...
Leftist College Professor Declares This Classic Christmas Movie 'Bigoted'
Michelle Wu Rewrites Boston’s History to Virtue-Signal at Trump
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste: Aussie Pols Ram Through Bondi Beach-Inspired...
The White House Rejected Catholic Bishops' Immigration Christmas Wish
Nicki Minaj Faces Massive Backlash After Pro-Trump, Pro-Christian Speech at AmericaFest
17,500 Illegal Immigrants Arrested Under the Laken Riley Act
Justice Department Challenges Illinois Laws It Says Endanger Federal Agents
VIP
These Cringey Trans Terrorists Just Got Handed Federal Charges
Former USDA Worker Owes $36M in Restitution for Selling SNAP Data to Criminals
Tipsheet

This Democrat is Trying to Rip Trump's Name From an Iconic Building

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 25, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

A Democrat congresswoman has launched a lawsuit to remove President Trump’s name from the newly-named Trump-Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C..

Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-03), announced the lawsuit after the venue’s board voted unanimously last week to add Trump’s name to the iconic location for his efforts to save the institution from its financial failures. Trump's name was added to the facade on Saturday.

Advertisement

Beatty’s lawsuit argues that the board’s actions were illegal and that any renaming of the venue would require approval from Congress. The lawsuit is filled with a seemingly unending stream of flailing against President Trump and his “handpicked loyalists” on the board. It states that the renaming of the building is “more reminiscent of authoritarian regimes than the American republic.”

"This is a flagrant violation of the rule of law, and it flies in the face of our constitutional order,” her lawsuit continues. Congress intended the Center to be a living memorial to President Kennedy—and a crown jewel of the arts for all Americans, irrespective of party. Unless and until this Court intervenes, Defendants will continue to defy Congress and thwart the law for improper ends."

Recommended

Leftist College Professor Declares This Classic Christmas Movie 'Bigoted' Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT

Beatty has gone on a media tour lashing out against President Trump while promoting the lawsuit, posting the media hits on her social media.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston said in a statement to ABC News regarding the lawsuit that President Trump “stepped up and saved the old Kennedy Center.” 

The outlet seemingly did not release the full contents of the White House statement.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist College Professor Declares This Classic Christmas Movie 'Bigoted' Amy Curtis
Nicki Minaj Faces Massive Backlash After Pro-Trump, Pro-Christian Speech at AmericaFest Dmitri Bolt
Adam Kinzinger Took Revenge on CBS Over 60 Minutes Drama. There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Conspiracy Theorists Are Conspiring to Be Stupid Kurt Schlichter
Michelle Wu Rewrites Boston’s History to Virtue-Signal at Trump Amy Curtis
These Cringey Trans Terrorists Just Got Handed Federal Charges Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist College Professor Declares This Classic Christmas Movie 'Bigoted' Amy Curtis
Advertisement