Turns Out Leftist Democrat Aftyn Behn Holds Radical Anti-Family, Anti-Women Views As Well

The more we learn about Aftyn Behn, the Democrat running for Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, the more radical she becomes. In fact, all the revelations that have come out in the past week make her hatred of Nashville — a city she'd represent — seem almost quaint.

Behn tried, and failed, to undo the damage from saying she hated Nashville.

She is also a proponent of defunding the police and praises the idea of burning stations to the ground. MS NOW gave her three chances to walk back her position, and she refused. That tells us that, despite deleting those posts, she still wants to defund the police.

Now it seems she also holds very anti-family and anti-child views, too.

We'll start with her belief that marriage is a "deeply patriarchal structure" and her condemnation of women who get married and have babies.

🚨 Democrat nominee for the upcoming TN07 special election Aftyn Behn condemns women who get married and start families-- saying it's the product of "deeply patriarchal structures":



"My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams and the recurring dream I've had is standing… pic.twitter.com/LTsYj0im7Q — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

"My therapist always asks me to transcribe my dreams when they happen," Behn said, "and the recurring dream I've had is standing up in a Cafeteria full of women... and saying 'I don't want children. I want power! And just screaming it at the top of my lungs."

"And for someone who grew up with my mother telling me never have kids because you will...have to give up a lot, you'll have to sacrifice professionally," Behn continued. "Where I am now with seeing the consequences of women having kids and being in the political field and what they're able to achieve, because we don't offer...the political field hasn't met the challenge of working moms."

"But also, the deeply patriarchal structures that these women are involved with because they've chosen marriage and they've chosen to raise children," she added. "And I think in the south it's incredibly difficult to shake those."

Gee, what happened to "my body, my choice"? We thought Democrats were all about women making their own choices. Yet here's one of their supposedly rising stars absolutely lambasting women who make choices she doesn't like.

Her anti-child, anti-family, and anti-woman views didn't stop at marriage, however. Behn also wants to do untold harm to women by encouraging "self-managed" at-home abortions.

UNHINGED: Tennessee Democrat Aftyn Behn wants at-home abortions:



"Groups on the ground will continue to provide training in terms of self-managed abortions...so, instead of going to a doctor... how do you do it at home?" pic.twitter.com/LTpA9LrHyY — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 25, 2025

"We are really living in a dystopian reality," Behn said. "So does this not mean that for TN, groups on the ground will continue to provide training in terms of self-managed abortions...so, instead of going to a doctor... how do you do it at home? We will continue to support reproductive justice organizations and grassroots movements, and we'll continue to figure out how to get abortion pills to people."

If Behn wants to talk about dystopian, she should realize the disaster that a Biden-era rule concerning the abortion pill really is. It provides no oversight or follow-up to these "self-managed" at-home abortions, and that includes letting abusive men drug their pregnant wives and girlfriends to end pregnancies against the woman's will.

In 2022, Catherine Herring was separated from her husband when she learned she was pregnant with their third child. Herring's husband secretly ordered the abortion pill — no questions asked from any provider — and slipped it into drinks he gave Herring. Thankfully, Herring caught on and was able to take the drug to reverse the pill's effects, and her daughter was born healthy. In Louisiana, a pregnant teenage girl wasn't so lucky. Her mom ordered abortion pills from a New York provider and forced her daughter to take them, leading the girl to be hospitalized and lose the pregnancy she very much wanted.

Behn wants more of this. More abuse of women and girls, more broken families, and more radical policies that harm American men, women, and children.

