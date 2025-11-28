Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police

Aftyn Behn is back, and this time she has another anti-police, anti-law enforcement post that's problematic for her campaign.

The post, from 2024, is now deleted, but screenshots are making the rounds on social media.

Advertisement

TN-07 nominee Aftyn Behn just deleted this post from 2024. Fortunately, the internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/gLAfUjmfY9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 26, 2025

"On this Juneteenth, we need less white folks posting Canva graphics and more adopting prison abolition as a political foundation. Here's my lineup of books that enhanced my political education. Black women did a lot of labor to get me here, and I'm eternally grateful," the post read.

With all that's known about Aftyn Behn, her victory would prove definitively that the Democrat Party is irreparable. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 26, 2025

And that their voters don't care.

Couldn't have gone too far ... don't remember the grammar police pointing out that the correct usage is "fewer". — Blad (@tlindblad) November 26, 2025

That, too.

The frightening thing is that people are seeing the unhinged thoughts and behaviors of this damaged freak show and want it to have serious political power — The Judgmental Dog (@the_addressor) November 26, 2025

It's very frightening.

We can’t fall asleep at the wheel to this in a Trump+22 district. No excuses, people need to show up in TN-07. https://t.co/U2gaUi1PRO — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) November 26, 2025

Polls show her Republican opponent, Matt Van Epps, with a slim lead.

I’m begging my fellow Tennesseans in Nashville, please do not vote for this woman. https://t.co/gN3oOUYAsU — Connor Williams (@SolidSnake2793) November 26, 2025

She despises you, Nashville. Never forget that.

She is so radical and crazy I can’t believe even blue Nashville voted her into a state office. https://t.co/qYC6k6hxfo — Anika (@gracebebe47) November 26, 2025

Everything we've learned about Aftyn Behn has come to light in the last week or so. Voters probably had no idea how loony she really is until now.

Remember: when those prisons are abolished, the criminals set loose aren't living next door to Behn. She and her colleagues will retreat to their guarded and gated communities while the rest of us live under the constant threat of being the next victim.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!