Aftyn Behn's Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Goes Far Beyond Defunding the Police

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 28, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Aftyn Behn is back, and this time she has another anti-police, anti-law enforcement post that's problematic for her campaign.

The post, from 2024, is now deleted, but screenshots are making the rounds on social media.

"On this Juneteenth, we need less white folks posting Canva graphics and more adopting prison abolition as a political foundation. Here's my lineup of books that enhanced my political education. Black women did a lot of labor to get me here, and I'm eternally grateful," the post read.

And that their voters don't care.

That, too.

It's very frightening.

Related:

Polls show her Republican opponent, Matt Van Epps, with a slim lead.

She despises you, Nashville. Never forget that.

Everything we've learned about Aftyn Behn has come to light in the last week or so. Voters probably had no idea how loony she really is until now.

Remember: when those prisons are abolished, the criminals set loose aren't living next door to Behn. She and her colleagues will retreat to their guarded and gated communities while the rest of us live under the constant threat of being the next victim.

Advertisement