Make Highways Safe Again: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Announces Crackdown on Trucking Schools

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced today that the days of a "Wild West" trucking industry are over, and that trucking schools have 30 days to comply with federal rules or face being shut down.

That news comes after months of stories about illegal immigrants obtaining CDLs, many of whom can't speak English or read English road signs, and some of whom have caused catastrophic, fatal crashes on American roads.

🚨HUGE ALERT🚨 @USDOT is giving THOUSANDS of trucking schools 30 days to comply with federal rules for drivers or they may be forced to close down.



The days of a “Wild Wild West” trucking industry are over under the Trump administration 🚛 https://t.co/ZRWebpTXij — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) December 1, 2025

Here's more from the Associated Press:

Nearly 44% of the 16,000 truck driving programs listed nationwide by the government may be forced to close if they lose their students after a review by the federal Transportation Department found they may not be complying with minimum requirements. The Transportation Department said Monday that it plans to revoke the certification of nearly 3,000 schools unless they can comply with training requirements in the next 30 days. The targeted schools must notify students that their certification is in jeopardy. Another 4,500 schools are being warned they may face similar action. Schools that lose certification will no longer be able to issue the certificates showing a driver completed training that’s required to get a license, so students are likely to abandon those schools. It’s not clear how many of those schools have been actively teaching students.

The problem is ongoing, widespread, and serious. On November 20, Townhall reported that nearly one-third of truck drivers stopped in Texas were illegal immigrants. That same day, an illegal immigrant trucker hit and killed National Guardsman Terry Frye, 23, in Indiana. That trucker — Georgian national Goderdzi Gujabidze — was given a CDL by the state of New York. On October 24, three people were killed in Ontario, California, when Jashanpreet Singh crashed into them while driving under the influence. California had issued Singh a CDL. In August, Harjinder Singh performed an illegal U-turn in Florida, causing an accident that killed three people.

This has to stop.

This is leadership!



Thank you Secretary Duffy for taking the steps to significantly address the trucking safety and compliance crisis.



There has been a 40% increase in fatalities involving heavy-duty trucks since2014, influenced by the erosion of training standards.



Prior… https://t.co/mGQehvRwvt — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) December 1, 2025

Democrats always call for gun bans after shootings, to "save one life," but they will oppose this when it would actually save lives.

Thank you @SecDuffy for taking decisive action to keep American drivers safe.



Now it's up to Congress to codify the Trump admin's actions INTO LAW.



Under my bill (HR 5177–WEIGH Act) all weigh stations along interstates must enforce @POTUS's EO to review CDLs for irregularities. https://t.co/tw3SttzH3i — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) December 1, 2025

Donalds is right to call on Congress to codify the Trump administration's actions into law.

Secretary Duffy is the greatest champion for American Truckers in my lifetime. Thank God for this Administration! https://t.co/bE1avN7BJl — American Truckers 🚛🦅 (@atutruckers) December 1, 2025

Imagine what a disaster this would be under a Kamala Harris-Tim Walz administration.

As a former professional truck driver for over 15 years we need to ensure that only qualified drivers that can operate safely on our roads.

Maker Highway safe again. https://t.co/ylrIjN5GRl — delegateLong (@boblong2018) December 2, 2025

It's a refreshing change of pace to have a Transportation Secretary who wants to make our roads safe, instead of one who called roads "racist."

