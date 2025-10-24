VIP
Democrats Are Really Going with 'Graham Platner Was Too Stupid to Know What...
Chris Cuomo on the Dems' Latest Line for the Schumer Shutdown: They're Lying
Oh, Maine Dem Senate Candidate Also Trained With an Antifa-like Rifle Group?
Dem Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Now...
Yes, a Hunting Stand Was Found With a Clear Sight Line to Trump's...
Texas Dem Suggests She’ll Slash Republicans in the Throat If They Try to...
Inflation Smashes Economists Expectations in September As Prices Hold Steady and Wages Ros...
'Sophia Strong': 12-Year-Old Annunciation Shooting Survivor Finally Returns Home After Mir...
Schumer Shutdown: Democrats Block Pay to Use Pain As Political Leverage While Donor...
Following Day Long Demonstration, Coast Guard Security Opened Fire on U-Haul Driver Outsid...
NYC Mayoral Frontrunner Zohran Mamdani Linked Again to Anti-LGBTQ Figures — This Time...
Nobody Asked for This: The IRS’s Plan to Take Over Tax Filing
With China and Trade, America Is Winning Again
'Gates of Hell?' More Like a House of Cards: Iran’s Bluster Does Not...
Tipsheet

Another Deadly Crash Tied to Gavin Newsom’s DMV: Illegal Immigrant Trucker Kills Three in California

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | October 24, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Back in August, illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh, 28, performed an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway and caused a massive accident that killed three people. Singh was in the country illegally and was given a CDL license by Gavin Newsom's California DMV.

Advertisement

Now there's been another fatal crash, this time in Ontario, California. The driver of this semi is also an illegal immigrant who was given a CDL by Gavin Newsom's DMV, and he was also allegedly under the influence at the time of the wreck.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has more on the accident.

The entire post reads:

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS photo of him attached via federal sources.

I’m told ICE is placing  a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he is in custody on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He has not been formally charged yet.

Police say Singh was speeding and under the influence, never hitting his breaks, when he crashed into slow moving traffic on the freeway, causing a devastating and deadly chain reaction crash that killed 3 people. The victims have not been identified yet.

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

There is a video of the crash, captured on a dash cam.

Warning: this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Singh was known to federal authorities, having encountered them at the California border in 2022.

ICE has lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, calling this part of "a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety."

Melugin also confirmed the identity of the victims of this crash: Clarence Nelson and his wife, Lisa.

Advertisement

KTLA reports there was also a third victim who has not yet been identified.

Once again, Gavin Newsom's open borders, pro-illegal immigration policies have cost innocent Americans their lives. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is cracking down on CDL eligibility to protect Americans, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new emergency rules at the end of September.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CRIME ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Chris Cuomo on the Dems' Latest Line for the Schumer Shutdown: They're Lying Matt Vespa
Who Are the Real Kings? Victor Davis Hanson
Following Day Long Demonstration, Coast Guard Security Opened Fire on U-Haul Driver Outside Alameda Base Amy Curtis
Inflation Smashes Economists Expectations in September As Prices Hold Steady and Wages Rose Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Is About to Be Taken Behind the Barn Over This Tweet Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement