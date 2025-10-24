Another Deadly Crash Tied to Gavin Newsom’s DMV: Illegal Immigrant Trucker Kills Three in California

Back in August, illegal immigrant Harjinder Singh, 28, performed an illegal U-turn on a Florida highway and caused a massive accident that killed three people. Singh was in the country illegally and was given a CDL license by Gavin Newsom's California DMV.

Now there's been another fatal crash, this time in Ontario, California. The driver of this semi is also an illegal immigrant who was given a CDL by Gavin Newsom's DMV, and he was also allegedly under the influence at the time of the wreck.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin has more on the accident.

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS… pic.twitter.com/ewxt7ZGfJs — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

BREAKING: Per multiple ICE sources, Jashanpreet Singh, the semi-truck driver suspected of killing three people in a DUI crash on the 10 freeway in Ontario, CA yesterday, is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the CA border by the Biden admin in March 2022. DHS photo of him attached via federal sources. I’m told ICE is placing a detainer request on Singh with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, where he is in custody on suspicion of DUI causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He has not been formally charged yet. Police say Singh was speeding and under the influence, never hitting his breaks, when he crashed into slow moving traffic on the freeway, causing a devastating and deadly chain reaction crash that killed 3 people. The victims have not been identified yet.

There is a video of the crash, captured on a dash cam.

Warning: this video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Horrific dashcam footage of the deadly crash was obtained by @ABC7.https://t.co/o71ik6d7Ec — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Singh was known to federal authorities, having encountered them at the California border in 2022.

Specifically, I'm told Singh was first encountered by Border Patrol agents in their El Centro, California sector after he crossed there illegally in March 2022. He remains in his immigration proceedings after his release with a future court date. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

ICE has lodged an arrest detainer for Singh, calling this part of "a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety."

ICE confirms my reporting from yesterday: https://t.co/IErWq00NX5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

Melugin also confirmed the identity of the victims of this crash: Clarence Nelson and his wife, Lisa.

NEW: Pomona High School has identified two deceased victims as a result of this crash as one of their basketball coaches and his wife. pic.twitter.com/rvZ4lIsyD7 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2025

KTLA reports there was also a third victim who has not yet been identified.

Once again, Gavin Newsom's open borders, pro-illegal immigration policies have cost innocent Americans their lives. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is cracking down on CDL eligibility to protect Americans, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced new emergency rules at the end of September.

