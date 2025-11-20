Almost a Third of Truck Drivers Stopped in Texas Were Illegal Immigrants

Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed on Wednesday that nearly one in three truck drivers stopped during a recent law enforcement operation were illegal immigrants, most of whom had been issued commercial driver’s licenses by the state of California.

Texas state troopers and federal immigration authorities in a joint operation found that out of 105 truckers pulled over in early November, 31 were in the country illegally.

“Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day,” Gov. Abbott said in a statement. “When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans.”

This joint state and federal operation along one of the nation’s longest transcontinental highways removed illegal drivers and unsafe vehicles from Texas roads. While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities.

"Texas apprehended 31 illegal immigrant drivers in the Panhandle," Abbot wrote in a post on X. "Most of them had been licensed in California. This is an operation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and federal law-enforcement. The mission continues."

The operation came after a series of fatal crashes by truck drivers operated by illegal immigrants, who should be unable to acquire a license. The Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has begun an audit of commercial drivers' licenses (CDL) to ensure that 18-wheelers will not be operated by those who do not belong in the United States, and many of whom are unable to speak English. California alone was found to have issued more than 17,000 CDLs to non-citizens.

Just this last weekend, an illegal immigrant from Georgia caused a fatal collision resulting in the death of an Indiana National Guardsman.

