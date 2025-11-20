Another Illegal Immigrant Trucker Causes Fatal Crash, Killing an American Serviceman

Over the weekend, yet another illegal immigrant with a commercial driver's license issued by the State of New York caused a multi-car collision resulting in the death of an Indiana National Guardsman. The illegal, Georgian national Goderdzi Gujabidze, 56, has since been arrested.

Gujabidze was driving an 18-wheeler in Boone County, Indiana, when he collided with a military Humvee and another vehicle. Indiana National Guardsman Terry Frye died on the scene, and three others were hospitalized.

When authorities attempted to communicate with Gujabidze, they encountered a “language barrier” that required “a translator."

Officials discovered that the illegal immigrant had secured a non-domiciled Commercial Driver’s License in New York after the Biden administration waved him across the border in San Luis, Arizona, in 2022.

“Another senseless and avoidable tragedy on America’s roads at the hands of an illegal alien driving a commercial vehicle. Sanctuary states are recklessly providing commercial driver’s licenses to illegal aliens who should not be operating 18-wheeler and trucks on America’s highways,” Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “Thanks to the cooperation from Boone County Sheriff’s Office, this illegal will never again be allowed to terrorize American roads again. We pray for the family of Terry Frye as they mourn the loss of their son and thank him for his service to this nation.”

The Trump administration has begun to crack down on states that have issued commercial driver's licenses (CDL) to illegal immigrants, after a series of fatal collisions in Florida and California.

The Department of Transportation, led by Sean Duffy, initiated an audit of state records for CDL holders. California alone was found to have illegally issued 17,000 CDLs to foreigners.

“What our team has discovered should disturb and anger every American,” Secretary Duffy said recently. "Licenses to operate a massive, 80,000-pound truck are being issued to dangerous foreign drivers — often times illegally. This is a direct threat to the safety of every family on the road, and I won’t stand for it. Today’s actions will prevent unsafe foreign drivers from renewing their license and hold states accountable to immediately invalidate improperly issued licenses.”

