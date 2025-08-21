Illegal Immigrant Trucker Who Killed Three People Will Be Facing Justice Soon

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced that California will be extraditing an illegal immigrant trucker who killed three people despite having a license to operate the vehicle.

During a press conference, DeSantis explained that Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins will be “taking possession of this illegal alien trucker driver.”

“He will arrive in Florida today, and he will get the book thrown at him very shortly after that,” DeSantis continued. “But how ridiculous is it that somebody would get a commercial driver’s license who doesn’t understand the language of this country, doesn’t understand road signs, doesn’t understand these things.”

He further explained that federal authorities had administered an English test that he failed.

🚨BREAKING—The illegal trucker who killed 3 Floridians will be extradited back to FL TODAY & "getting the book thrown at him."



"[CA] policies & their recklessness spills over to other states...3 Floridians are DEAD in part because of the RECKLESSNESS we see on the left coast." pic.twitter.com/CXlPQKjJUV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 21, 2025

The incident occurred on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce. Singh allegedly caused a fatal crash that killed three people. He entered the US illegally in 2018 by crossing over the southern border. He was driving a commercial semi-truck when he tried to perform an illegal U-turn in an “Official Use Only” area. The truck’s trailer jacknifed because of the maneuver and blocked all northbound lanes.

A minivan collided with the vehicle, killing a 30-year-old man from Florida City, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, and a 54-year-old man from Miami. Images showed that the minivan had become wedged under the trailer. The migrant had obtained a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in California despite residing in the country illegally.

He is facing three counts of vehicular homicide and is in custody. He reportedly failed English and road sign tests, which raised even more questions about why he was allowed to get his license.

Harjinder Singh, 28, came to the US illegally in 2018 from India. He was given a CDL in California and Washington state despite only being able to identify 2 of 12 road signs and not being able to speak English fluently.



Back in April he attempted an illegal u-turn with his 18… pic.twitter.com/KzbFCzi02K — Curtis Scoon (@CurtisScoon) August 21, 2025

Florida officials and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) criticized California’s DMV for issuing the CDL, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office pushed back, claiming the federal government confirmed Singh’s legal status.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News, "Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine.”

