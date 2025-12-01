Rep. Jasmine Crockett Finally Found a Demographic She Does Want to Deport

Turns out there are some people that Democrats want to deport. Unfortunately, those people aren't the criminal illegal aliens, Afghan terrorists, and Somali scammers who have broken numerous federal and state laws.

No, Rep. Jasmine Crockett wants to deport "white supremacists" instead. Which is fascinating, when you remember Democrats consider Catholics, veterans, Republicans, men, and pretty much anyone they don't like all to be "white supremacists." Will she kick us all out of the country? Good luck with that.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett says “White supremacists need to be kicked out of this country” because “immigrants have a lower crime rate.”



“Let's talk about the white supremacists and how many of them need to be kicked out of this country! I can Guarantee you, I can track down more… pic.twitter.com/PaMQ7WqZN0 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) November 30, 2025

"In Trump's America, this is exactly what he wants. And the idea that one person can get out of line and commit such a horrific crime such as shooting two of our National Guardsman, two National Guardsman that never, ever asked to be here. In fact, we know that the young lady that lost her life specifically was saying that this is a waste of time," Crockett said. "But now you want to go against every single immigrant. That doesn't make sense."

Both of them did, in fact, sign up to do what their nation asked of them, and Sarah Beckstrom even volunteered to work on Thanksgiving, so her fellow Guardsmen could spend the holiday with their families.

"And it's frankly not who we are," Crockett continued. "Because if that's the case, let's talk about the white supremacists and how many of them need to be kicked out of this country! Because I can guarantee you, I can track down more crimes they've committed. Because, overall, immigrants have a lower crime committal rate than White supremacists. But we don't wanna talk about that."

Really, Jasmine? Just like you "tracked down" the Jeffrey Epstein who made donations to Republicans, only for him to be a doctor and not the notorious sex trafficker.

We don’t want to talk about it or there’s nothing to talk about because she just made all this up… 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) November 30, 2025

She has a habit of doing that, it seems.

“immigrants have a lower crime committal rate than White supremacists” pic.twitter.com/3kx4NpqFyH — Critical Thinker (@ThinkerOfStock) November 30, 2025

Now we know why. It seems they cook the books.

Absolutely no receipts... just made up rhetoric to gaslight a few idiots that listen to her.https://t.co/beOBqvs6DP — ESlogic (@EdwardSteffens3) December 1, 2025

And not a single member of the panel challenges her on this. Not one.

So much "journalism" right there.

If "white supremacists" have such high crime rates, why aren't be being constantly presented with reports of their crime waves? https://t.co/Y6HIjyldCn — Steve (@solomonsd21) November 30, 2025

Excellent question. We all know why — such reports don't exist.

So you can’t condemn all immigrants for the actions of one, but you CAN condemn all gun owners when there is a shooting or all white people when a white person commits a crime?

She claims she took an oath to uphold the Constitution yet she’s talking about deporting Americans? 🙄 https://t.co/OScHB1zj3t — MadMike118🙏🇺🇸 (@MadMike118) November 30, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

