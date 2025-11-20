Watch Jasmine Crockett Squirm When CNN Brings Up Her Lies About Republicans and Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) twisted herself into a pretzel after being confronted for lying about several Republican politicians and organizations taking money from sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

This is the latest in a series of lies she has told to attack her political opponents.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN, host Kaitlan Collins brought up statements Crockett made on the House floor. While speaking on the House floor, Crockett referred to “Folks who also took money from somebody named Jeffrey Epstein,” which included, “Mitt Romney, the NRCC, Lee Zeldin, George Bush, WinRed, McCain-Palin, Rick Lazio.”

She continued:

I just want to be clear, if this is the standard that we’re going to make, just know we’re going to expose it all. And just know that the FEC filings, they are available for everybody to review. This is absolutely ridiculous. You decide that you want to punish a sitting member of Congress because you are concerned about her text messages. Well, maybe you should be more concerned about those sex tapes that we still haven't gotten access to.

Crockett spun this tale to defend Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) who was facing censure for texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing with former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.”

But, as usual, there was a huge problem with Crockett’s allegations: They were completely false.

It was later revealed that the “Jeffrey Epstein” who made those donations was a different person who happened to have the same name as the disgraced sex trafficker.

Collins pointed this out. “You mentioned Lee Zeldin there. He's now a cabinet secretary. He responded and said it was actually Dr. Jeffrey Epstein, who's a doctor that doesn't have any relation to the convicted sex trafficker,” she said. “Unfortunately for that doctor, but that is who donated to a prior campaign of his. Do you want to correct the record on the people that-”

Crockett interjected, “I never said that it was that Jeffrey Epstein.”

“Just so the people understand, when you make a donation, your picture is not there,” Crockett continued. “Because they decided to spring this on us in real-time, I wanted the Republicans to think about what could potentially happen because I knew that they didn't even try go through the FEC. My team, what they did is they Googled, and that is specifically why I said, ‘Hey, Jeffrey Epstein.’”

Then, with a straight face, Crockett said, “Unlike Republicans, I at least don't go out and just tell lies. Because it was not the same one, that's fine. But when Lee Zeldin has something to say, all I have to say was it was a Jeffrey Epstein. He admitted that he did receive donations from a Jeffrey Epstein, so at least I wasn't trying to mislead people.”

The lawmaker then admitted that she and her team did not bother to investigate to find out who Dr. Epstein is and said she “will trust and take what he says is that it wasn’t that Jeffrey Epstein, but I was not attempting to mislead anybody.”

Collins didn’t let it go. “Yeah, but people might see that and say, ‘Well, you're trying to make it sound like he took money from a registered sex offender.’”

“No, but I literally did not know,” Crockett replied. “When you search FEC files, and that's what I had my team to do, I texted them and I said, ‘Listen, we're going up.’ They are saying that she took donations.”

Collins noted that some could point out that “your team should have done the homework to make sure it wasn’t the convicted sex trafficker.”

The lawmaker continued to squirm. She claimed, “Within 20 minutes, you could not find that out, not from just doinga quick search on FEC.”

Crockett said she “made sure that I was clear that it was a Jeffrey Epstein, but I never said that it was specifically that Jeffrey Epstein, because I knew that we would need more time to really dig.”

Jasmine Crockett makes an absolute fool of herself when she is asked to correct the record about accusing Republicans of taking donations from a different Dr. Jeffrey Epstein: "That is specifically why I said *a* Jeffrey Epstein. Just because it wasn't the same one, that's fine... Have I dug in to find out who this doctor is? I have not." — Greg Price (@greg_price11) Nov 18, 2025

Crockett’s response was a lengthier way to say “look y’all, I lied my derriere off to defend my fellow Democrat and got caught.”

Because that is precisely what happened. Crockett deliberately sought to mislead Congress and the public to deflect from Plaskett’s text message exchange with the real Jeffrey Epstein. She knew exactly what she was doing. She knew that people would assume she was referring to the sex trafficker.

The thing is, people like Crockett know they will never be held accountable — even when they are caught in their lies. Because of this, we can certainly expect more falsehoods from Crockett and her comrades.

